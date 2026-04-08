Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is One You’ll Want to Replay!

BN TV Music Scoop

Are They Family or Not? Watch Osas Ighodaro & Johnny Drille Clear the Air

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Dear Ife’s Latest Episode Explores Faith, Identity and Love Across Beliefs | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From “Mirrors and Reflections” to “Where Love Lives”: 5 Bimbo Ademoye YouTube Films to Watch Now

BN TV Cuisine Scoop

Bake This Moist Chocolate Fudge Cake for Easter | You’ll Thank Yourself

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch DJ BigN Open Up About the Day He Was Shot & Everything That Followed on "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz"

Beauty BN TV

See How Dimma Umeh Shapes, Fills & Defines Her Brows

BN TV Movies & TV

MTV Shuga Short Film “Let’s Do It” Explores Maternal Health & Childbirth Fears

BN TV Music

Tems Performs “What You Need” on Fallon in a Silver Mesh Look You Can’t Miss

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

From Afrobeats Musicals to Gritty Thrillers: 5 Nollywood Films to Watch This April

BN TV

Zendaya’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is One You’ll Want to Replay!

Zendaya made a viral entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show with a rhythmic “Spirit Tunnel” walk featuring a remix of her 2013 hit, “Replay.” Wearing a structured Stella McCartney peplum look, the actress discussed her role in the psychological thriller The Drama alongside Robert Pattinson and reflected on her upcoming 30th birthday.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Zendaya posing in a strapless Schiaparelli Spring 2026 couture gown featuring an electric blue and black ombré silk feather bustier and a tiered drop-waist skirt.

Zendaya closes out her bridal-themed press tour at the New York premiere of The Drama on April 2, 2026, in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture masterpiece. Photo Credit: The Drama/Instagram

You know that moment when someone walks in and the whole room just shifts? That was Zendaya in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She didn’t rush it. A confident walk, a little groove, a finger snap here, a spin there, and suddenly the whole thing feels like a mini performance. She’s clearly enjoying herself, and the crowd is right there with her, clapping, singing, filming, fully locked in. By the time she reaches the end, she gives one last turn and a wave before slipping behind the curtain.

The chant is loud and fun, a remix of “Replay” that keeps looping as she moves through the tunnel. It’s one of those moments where everyone is in sync and it just works.

Her look holds its own. The all-white two-piece, shaped by a sculpted peplum waist with a dark brown fur detail, brings structure while still feeling light. Paired with classic stilettos and minimal jewellery, it all comes together with intention. Her soft, side-parted bob frames her face, and her makeup stays warm and understated.

When she sits down with Jennifer Hudson, the conversation slows down in a good way. She talks about the roles that shaped her, the set where she met her best friend, and what she’s learned along the way. Turning 30 is on her mind, and she’s ready for it.

She also gets into her upcoming film “The Drama” with Robert Pattinson, plus how she manages fame, keeps her circle tight, and stays grounded. Being chosen by Ronnie Spector to tell her story is something she takes seriously.

lack and white candid photo of Zendaya in a vintage Vivienne Westwood bridal gown stepping out of a classic car with co-star Robert Pattinson.

Black and white candid photo of Zendaya in a vintage Vivienne Westwood bridal gown stepping out of a classic car with co-star Robert Pattinson. Photo Credit: The Drama/Instagram

And then there’s a surprise message from Olandria, which gets a reaction that feels very real and very her.

From start to finish, it’s one of those appearances you end up replaying.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php