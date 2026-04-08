Zendaya’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is One You’ll Want to Replay!

You know that moment when someone walks in and the whole room just shifts? That was Zendaya in the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She didn’t rush it. A confident walk, a little groove, a finger snap here, a spin there, and suddenly the whole thing feels like a mini performance. She’s clearly enjoying herself, and the crowd is right there with her, clapping, singing, filming, fully locked in. By the time she reaches the end, she gives one last turn and a wave before slipping behind the curtain.

The chant is loud and fun, a remix of “Replay” that keeps looping as she moves through the tunnel. It’s one of those moments where everyone is in sync and it just works.

Her look holds its own. The all-white two-piece, shaped by a sculpted peplum waist with a dark brown fur detail, brings structure while still feeling light. Paired with classic stilettos and minimal jewellery, it all comes together with intention. Her soft, side-parted bob frames her face, and her makeup stays warm and understated.

When she sits down with Jennifer Hudson, the conversation slows down in a good way. She talks about the roles that shaped her, the set where she met her best friend, and what she’s learned along the way. Turning 30 is on her mind, and she’s ready for it.

She also gets into her upcoming film “The Drama” with Robert Pattinson, plus how she manages fame, keeps her circle tight, and stays grounded. Being chosen by Ronnie Spector to tell her story is something she takes seriously.

And then there’s a surprise message from Olandria, which gets a reaction that feels very real and very her.

From start to finish, it’s one of those appearances you end up replaying.