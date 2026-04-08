Are They Family or Not? Watch Osas Ighodaro & Johnny Drille Clear the Air

Do you know that Osas Ighodaro and Johnny Drille are cousins? You did? Oh no! Why didn’t you tell us? Oh, you didn’t? We didn’t either! Imagine our surprise when we saw the two on a podcast together, finally addressing the million-dollar question that has been lingering around their shared surname for years.

In a new podcast, THE BTML POD, the pair sat down for a chat that felt less like a formal interview and more like a long-overdue family catch-up. The highlight of the sit-down was a comedic attempt to clarify their relationship. After a quick countdown to reveal the truth, they ended up giving completely different answers at the same time—Johnny went with a firm “No” while Osas opted for a “Yes”—leaving everyone in fits of laughter.

To clear up any lingering confusion, they reintroduced themselves using their full legal names. “I go by the name John Ighodaro,” the singer noted, followed quickly by Osas confirming her own identity as Osas Ighodaro. While they might be pulling our legs about the cousin status, the camaraderie between them is undeniable.

The conversation eventually shifted towards the music. It has been five years since Johnny released his debut album, “Before We Fall Asleep,” a timeline that Osas was quick to point out. While Johnny admitted he isn’t quite sure why the gap has been so long, he was firm on one thing: you cannot rush the craft.

The wait, however, is nearly over. Johnny shared that a new album is officially on the way, and he isn’t being modest about it. He claims this upcoming project is the best bit of work anyone is going to hear.

We’re keeping our ears open for that album release date, but for now, we’re just enjoying the fact that the Ighodaro duo finally put those surname rumours to bed, sort of.

Watch the full video below