Wedding Bells for Jide Kene Achufusi! See His Beautiful Pre-Wedding Photos with Ifeoma

Wedding bells are ringing, can you hear them? The chime is coming straight from Jide Kene Achufusi’s corner, and it is ringing loud.

The Nollywood star just dropped his pre-wedding portraits, and the internet is still catching its breath. These aren’t just photos; they are a masterclass in traditional elegance. Jide is the picture of easy composure in a forest green Agbada, featuring tonal embroidery. Complemented by a black beaded cap and polished brown Oxfords, he looks like a man who is exactly where he’s meant to be.

Beside him, his bride, Ifeoma, is a vision. She wears a one-shoulder lilac structured corset top with a dramatic ruffled organza sleeve, paired with a floral lace mermaid skirt in a soft blush palette. With a full purple gele and a gold pendant, she strikes the perfect balance between regal and modern. The choice of a sage green studio backdrop gives the portraits a clean, editorial quality—allowing the deep forest green and soft lilac to play off each other without being overly “matchy-matchy.”

There is nothing forced here. The chemistry is in the details: the way she rests her hand on his shoulder and the effortless ease of their poses. The hashtag is #JideIfe26, and you can bet we’ll be refreshing our feeds for every update.

Congratulations to the happy couple. This is a very good day for love!

See more photos