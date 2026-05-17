WHO Declares Ebola in DRC and Uganda a Global Health Emergency | What You Need to Know

By now you have probably seen Ebola trending and wondered what is actually going on. We have gone through the official statements and pulled together everything you need to know, calmly and clearly.

The World Health Organisation declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday, 17 May 2026. The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, a rare strain with no approved vaccine or treatment, first reported in DRC’s eastern Ituri province. More than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths have been recorded. One case has crossed into Uganda, and a confirmed case has also been reported in Kinshasa, approximately 1,000 kilometres from the outbreak’s epicentre. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been clear that the outbreak does not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency, and has advised countries not to close their borders.

For Nigerians reading this, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that there is currently no case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country. NCDC Director-General Dr Jide Idris said in an official public health advisory on Sunday: “Nigeria currently has no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease.” The agency has intensified surveillance at ports of entry and is working closely with the Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health to maintain vigilance across the country.

What are the symptoms?

Ebola symptoms typically appear between two and 21 days after exposure and include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain, and unexplained bleeding or bruising. If you or anyone around you develops these symptoms and has recently travelled to or from the DRC or Uganda, seek medical attention immediately and inform the health workers of your travel history before entering any facility.

How to keep yourself safe

There is no need to panic, but there is every reason to stay informed and take basic precautions. Here is what you should and should not do:

Do:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Stay informed through credible sources — the WHO, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and BellaNaija will keep you updated

Report any suspicious symptoms to your nearest health facility immediately

Avoid contact with blood or bodily fluids of anyone who is ill

Do not: