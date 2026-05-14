PCOS Has Officially Been Renamed PMOS & Here’s What That Means

For years, millions of women have lived with a diagnosis that never fully explained what was happening in their bodies. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) became widely known as a reproductive condition, but many patients often found themselves dealing with symptoms that stretched far beyond their ovaries.

As of 12 May 2026, that understanding has officially shifted. Following a 14-year global consensus process involving more than 14,000 patients and health professionals, the condition has been renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). The change, published in The Lancet, reflects growing recognition that the condition is not simply a reproductive disorder, but a complex systemic one affecting multiple areas of health.

The Problem with the Old Name

The term Polycystic Ovary Syndrome was increasingly seen as a medical misnomer.

Misleading Terminology: The “cysts” described in the original name are not actually cysts. They are underdeveloped follicles caused by hormonal imbalance, meaning they are a symptom rather than the root of the condition.

Incomplete Diagnosis: Many women experience the condition without ever showing cysts on an ultrasound, while others may have cysts without the hormonal or metabolic symptoms associated with the syndrome.

The fertility focus: Because the condition was framed largely around the ovaries, many patients found their concerns minimised unless they were actively trying to conceive. Symptoms tied to metabolism, mental health, and long-term wellbeing were often overlooked.

What PMOS Actually Means

The new name — Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome — is intended to reflect how deeply interconnected the condition really is.

Polyendocrine: This acknowledges that the condition affects multiple hormonal systems across the body, including the adrenal glands and brain signalling pathways, not just reproductive organs.

Metabolic: This addition is especially significant. It validates struggles with insulin resistance, weight regulation, and increased risks of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease as central parts of the condition rather than secondary concerns.

Ovarian: The reproductive aspect remains important, but it is now framed within a broader endocrine and metabolic context.

A New Era for Patient Care

This change is about more than a new name. For many patients, it is recognition that the condition affects far more than reproductive health.

According to Professor Helena Teede, the shift aims to reduce the average time to diagnosis — which can take up to 12 years for some women — whilst also bringing more attention to mental health struggles such as anxiety and depression that often go untreated.

“The agreed principles of the new name included patient benefit, scientific accuracy, ease of communication, avoidance of stigma, cultural appropriateness and accompanying implementation,” she said.“This change was driven with and for those affected by the condition and we are proud to have arrived at a new name that finally accurately reflects the complexity of the condition.”

The transition to PMOS will take place over the next three years, with full implementation into international clinical guidelines expected by 2028.