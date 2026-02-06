Dr. Folasade Alli: What Every Woman Should Know About Thyroid Health

Thyroid disorders affect millions of women worldwide, yet many go undiagnosed for years. Some women experience unexplained weight changes, while others may struggle with persistent fatigue or mood swings. For many, the difficulty in concentrating or changes in their menstrual cycle become the first noticeable sign. Unfortunately, because these symptoms are often dismissed as stress or simply being tired, women are sometimes told to just rest more or to simply manage with the changes.

While thyroid conditions are real, they are manageable, and early diagnosis makes all the difference.

What is the thyroid and why does it matter?

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of your neck. Despite its size, it plays a massive role in your body’s functioning. It produces hormones that regulate metabolism, energy levels, body temperature, heart rate and even mood. When the thyroid doesn’t work properly, it affects virtually every system in your body.

Thyroid disorders are particularly common in women, with studies showing that women are five to eight times more likely than men to develop thyroid problems. The two most common thyroid conditions are hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid).

Recognising the signs

Hypothyroidism occurs when your thyroid produces too little hormone. Common symptoms include unexplained weight gain despite eating normally, persistent fatigue even after adequate rest, feeling unusually cold, particularly in warm weather, dry skin and hair loss, irregular or heavy menstrual periods, brain fog and difficulty concentrating, constipation, and depression or low mood.

Hyperthyroidism happens when your thyroid produces too much hormone. Signs include unexpected weight loss despite normal or increased appetite, rapid or irregular heartbeat, feeling excessively hot and sweating more than usual, nervousness, anxiety, or irritability, trembling hands, difficulty sleeping, and lighter or missed periods.

Many women dismiss these symptoms as normal parts of ageing, stress, or busy lifestyles. However, if you’re experiencing several of these signs, it’s important to get checked.

Who is at risk?

While anyone can develop thyroid problems, certain factors increase your risk. These include being female, particularly between ages 20-60, having a family history of thyroid disease, being pregnant or within a year postpartum, having other autoimmune conditions like diabetes or lupus, previous thyroid surgery or radiation treatment to the neck area, and taking certain medications that affect thyroid function.

How thyroid disorders are diagnosed

Diagnosis is straightforward and begins with a simple blood test that measures thyroid hormone levels (TSH, T3, and T4). Additional tests may include a physical examination of your neck to check for thyroid enlargement, ultrasound imaging to examine the thyroid structure, and antibody tests to check for autoimmune thyroid conditions.

Early detection is crucial because untreated thyroid disorders can lead to serious complications, including heart problems, infertility, complications during pregnancy, osteoporosis, and, in severe cases, thyroid storm or myxedema coma.

How can thyroid disorders be managed?

The good news is that thyroid disorders are highly treatable. For hypothyroidism, treatment typically involves daily thyroid hormone replacement medication. Most people respond well to treatment and can live normal, healthy lives. The key is taking your medication consistently and having regular check-ups to ensure proper dosing.

For hyperthyroidism, treatment options include medications to reduce hormone production, radioactive iodine therapy to shrink the thyroid, and, in some cases, surgery to remove part or all of the thyroid gland.

Beyond medical treatment, lifestyle choices play an important role in managing thyroid health.

Nutrition matters. While no specific diet cures thyroid disease, eating well supports overall health and medication effectiveness. Include foods rich in selenium, like fish, eggs, and Brazil nuts; zinc-rich foods like beans, nuts, and whole grains; iron from lean meats, fish, and dark leafy vegetables; and iodine from seafood and iodised salt (but consult your doctor about iodine intake, as too much can be harmful).

For Nigerian-friendly meal ideas, consider egusi soup with fish and vegetables, moi-moi with boiled eggs, brown rice with grilled fish and ugwu (fluted pumpkin), beans porridge with plantain, vegetable soup (efo riro or edikang ikong) with moderate palm oil, and fruits like oranges, bananas, and pawpaw.

Stress management is also crucial, as chronic stress can worsen thyroid symptoms. Practice regular relaxation through prayer, meditation, or deep breathing; maintain good sleep habits by aiming for 7-8 hours nightly; and stay physically active with regular walks, dancing, or light exercise.

Regular monitoring through routine blood tests ensures your medication dosage remains appropriate, as thyroid needs can change over time, especially during pregnancy, menopause, or with weight changes.

A word on thyroid health and pregnancy

Thyroid function is especially important for women planning to conceive or who are pregnant. Untreated thyroid disorders can affect fertility and increase risks during pregnancy, including miscarriage, preterm birth, high blood pressure during pregnancy, and developmental problems in the baby.

If you have a thyroid condition and are planning a pregnancy, work closely with your healthcare provider to optimise your thyroid levels before conceiving and monitor them throughout pregnancy.

Don’t ignore persistent symptoms or put off getting checked. If you’re experiencing several thyroid-related symptoms, have a family history of thyroid disease, are planning a pregnancy, or are pregnant and experiencing symptoms, schedule a thyroid screening.

As a consultant cardiologist, I have seen how thyroid disorders, when left untreated, can significantly impact heart health and overall well-being. The connection between thyroid function and cardiovascular health is profound. I’ve also witnessed countless women regain their energy, achieve healthy weight management, and improve their quality of life once they receive proper diagnosis and treatment.

Thyroid disease is not something to manage alone or ignore. It is a condition that, with the right medical care and lifestyle adjustments, can be effectively controlled, allowing you to live fully and healthily.

For more information about thyroid screening and management, visit a specialist or reach out to Lagos Executive Cardiovascular Centre.