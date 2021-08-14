Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

59 seconds ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies to music, lifestyle, recognitions, events, the Olympics and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in August.

Uche Pedro, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Rinu Oduala named in YNaija’s “100 Most Influential People in Media” List for 2021

Chioma Ajunwa Won Olympic Gold 25 Years Ago, Now She’s Helping Younger Athletes Rise to the Top

#BNxBBNaija6: Yerins, Niyi & Beatrice are Out Of The Game

Gucci dress; Tiffany & Co. earrings and necklace; Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger ring.

Don’t Miss The #BNSDigitalSummit: #MadeinAfrica: Exploring Africa’s Potential As A Global Fashion Manufacturing Hub

Farida Fasasi Remembers Her Husband Sound Sultan One Month After His Death

Life Before #BBNaija: Check Out Michael’s Albums & EPs

The Aww-Worthy Moment Patoranking’s Daughter Wilmer Performed “Celebrate Me”

Big Congrats! Ladipoe is a Proud New Dad

