BNxBBNaija6: Beatrice Opens Up on Her Relationship with Whitemoney, Fake & Real Housemates

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Big Brother Naija Season 6 Star Beatrice sits with Chuey Chu on #BellaNaija to discuss her stay in Biggie’s house.

The fashion designer tells us why she acted as a wildcard in the house, the housemates that are being real or fake, her relationship with Whitemoney and what we should expect from her.

She shows off her acting skills in the end and sends a special message to her fans – The Beacons – thanking them for the love.

Press Play!

