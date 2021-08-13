The Drama gets Hotter in Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

Episode 11 of TNC‘s web series “My Name Is A-Zed” season two has dropped. Otumba is pissed and there is no escaping for Efe in this week’s episode.

It also looks like Balikis has grown some courage as she challenges Azeez again. Meanwhile, Princess and Jamiu also appear in this one as it gets even hotter, just before the final episode next week.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Watch the new episode below: