Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

The Drama gets Hotter in Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille Shares Teaser Video for Upcoming Album

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Oven-Baked Jollof Rice with Peppered Beef Recipe

BN TV

Catch Episode 5 of Ms Banks' Series "Bank On It" Season 2

BN TV

Temi Otedola Responds to Assumptions About Her

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Beatrice Opens Up on Her Relationship with Whitemoney, Fake & Real Housemates

BN TV

#BNxBBNaija6: Yerins on his Love Interest, Different Sides & Struggles as a Polymath

BN TV

A Day in the Life of The Mighty McClures - Interviews, School, & Walks to the Park

BN TV

Chef Tolani is Sharing her Diary as a Kitchen Lover | See the First Two Chapters

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

They Said I Couldn’t: Author, Orator, Poet Maryam Bukar is using global platforms to break stereotypes in Northern Nigeria & Beyond

BN TV

The Drama gets Hotter in Episode 11 of The Naked Convos’ “My Name is A-Zed” Season 2

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Episode 11 of TNC‘s web series “My Name Is A-Zed” season two has dropped. Otumba is pissed and there is no escaping for Efe in this week’s episode.

It also looks like Balikis has grown some courage as she challenges Azeez again.  Meanwhile, Princess and Jamiu also appear in this one as it gets even hotter, just before the final episode next week.

The series is brought to you by “The Naked Convos“, the brilliant minds behind the critically acclaimed series, “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Little Black Book“.

It follows the story of Azeez, a university student who moonlights as a cab driver, finds himself in the dangerous world of Lagos nightlife, prostitution and politics.

“My Name is A-Zed” stars Bryan Okoye, Nene Nwanyo, Toyin Oshinaike, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Baaj Adebule, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Goodness Emmanuel, Degri Emmanuel and others.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: On The Ooni of Ife’s Avant-Garde Approach To Youth Engagement

“Nothing Will Separate Us!” 27 Years in Marriage, Mr & Mrs Akinseye Have a Lot To Say On The Ever After

Estrella Dale: Mining Gold From the Pain of Divorce

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Fighting Spiritual Battles in Haunted Homes

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php