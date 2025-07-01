Connect with us

Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade & Bimbo Ademoye Lead a Sharp Political Drama in "Her Excellency"

“Her Excellency” is a gripping political thriller starring Nollywood greats Sola Sobowale, Femi Adebayo, and Odunlade Adekola. Set in fictional Salim State, this film unpacks the cost of power and control.
When elegance masks ambition and power meets peril, anything can happen. “Her Excellency,” the upcoming political thriller set to premiere in cinemas nationwide on Friday, July 4, takes us deep into the corridors of power, where scandal simmers and loyalty is never guaranteed.

The film follows the story of a fiercely ambitious First Lady whose carefully curated image begins to crack when a murder investigation threatens to expose secrets she’s spent years keeping buried. In a world where appearances mean everything, “Her Excellency” explores what happens when control begins to slip and the stakes are nothing short of survival.

Set in the fictional Salim State, whispers are growing louder, alliances are shifting, and trust is a currency no one can afford to spend lightly. And through it all, Her Excellency is watching, closely.

The film brings together an impressive cast of Nollywood heavyweights including Femi Adebayo Salami, Sola Sobowale, Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Williams, Yemi Solade, Bimbo Ademoye, Aisha Lawal, Kie Kie (Bukunmi Adebowale), Jide Kosoko, Muyiwa Ademola, Bola Oyin Adejobi, Muinaat Mustapha, Mukarar Omo, and Aliu Gafar.

It’s directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, with Sodiq Adebayo serving as production manager.

Watch the trailer below

