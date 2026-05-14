Everything You Missed At The 2026 AMVCAs

If you were anywhere around the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards night, then you could almost feel that familiar mix of glamour, legacy, and the quiet recognition of how far African storytelling has come.



Johnnie Walker leaned further into its long-standing “Keep Walking” philosophy not just as a tagline, but as a lived idea about progress, resilience, and the people whose journeys actually define the industry.

And at the center of it all were two names that need very little introduction in Nollywood: Sola Sobowale and Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Both were honored with Industry Merit Awards presented by veteran actress Joke Silva alongside Godfrey Adejumoh, DIAGEO’s Head of Corporate Relations for South, West and Central Africa.

Sola Sobowale’s journey, spans from commanding roles to unforgettable performances that cut across generations, she’s built a career that reflects both discipline and longevity. There’s a reason her presence still carries weight. She’s not just been part of the industry’s growth; she’s helped define it.



Kanayo O. Kanayo, on the other hand, has carved out a different kind of legacy, one built on consistency, versatility, and an almost unmatched screen presence. For years, he has moved between roles with ease, becoming one of the most recognizable and enduring figures in Nigerian cinema. His contribution isn’t just in the characters he’s played, but in how deeply he’s been woven into the cultural fabric of Nollywood.

Speaking on the intent behind the recognition, Ifeoma Agu, Head of Culture, Influencer and Advocacy at Diageo South, West & Central Africa, put it simply:

“The AMVCA has always stood for excellence in African storytelling and this year, we wanted to go beyond the glamour to celebrate and recognize moments of arrival that mark the journey toward meaningful destinations. At Johnnie Walker, we believe progress is nothing without the people who made it possible. Honoring these veterans isn’t just a gesture, it’s a responsibility we are proud to carry.”

And that idea of honoring the journey, not just the destination carried through the rest of the night.



After the awards ceremony, the celebration shifted gears into something more immersive. Blue42 After-Party, co-hosted by Johnnie Walker and headline sponsor Don Julio, brought together filmmakers, actors, and cultural tastemakers for a different kind of industry moment.

It was also the first time both premium spirits brands came together in this way to support the continent’s creative space, quietly setting a new tone for what these kinds of collaborations can look like.

Inside the experience, guests moved through curated Johnnie Walker whisky expressions, with mixologists crafting bespoke cocktails that matched the energy of the night. The music didn’t let up either with performances from Odumodublvck and Liquorose keeping the room alive and behind the decks, DJs like Dope Caesar, Titanium, and Shawn kept the rhythm steady.

Because for Johnnie Walker, it was never just about the awards or the after-parties. It was about the people whose work continues to push African storytelling forward, the ones who have been walking, building, and shaping the path for everyone else coming after them.

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