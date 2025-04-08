From Chioma Akpotha to Bimbo Ademoye: These Women Are Up for Best Lead Actress at #AMVCA2025

In just a few weeks, all the excitement around the AMVCA will come to a head. Since the nominations dropped, the conversations haven’t stopped: the front-runners, the AMVCA debutantes, the creators reshaping digital storytelling. We’ve taken a walk through the Best Lead Actor category. Now, it’s the women’s turn.

Chioma Chukwuka. Gbugbemi Ejeye. Uzoamaka Onuoha. Uche Montana. Uzoamaka Aniunoh. Hilda Dokubo. Bimbo Ademoye. A striking roll call of women who’ve shaped some of the year’s most unforgettable screen moments — with performances that ache, burn, charm, and haunt.

Let’s get into the performances that earned these women a place in one of the most closely-watched categories of the night.

Chioma Akpotha

Chioma Akpotha takes on the role of Queen Amaka in ‘Seven Doors‘, a powerful story set in 18th and 19th-century Nigeria. She plays an Igbo queen married to a Yoruba king, Adedunjoye, played by Femi Adebayo. What starts as a union meant to bring harmony soon unravels when Adedunjoye is called to become the king of Ilara Kingdom. Tradition demands that he marry seven women, or face dire consequences, thanks to a curse that has been passed down for generations.

Caught between love for her husband and the weight of duty. The relationship between Amaka and Adedunjoye is tested by more than just cultural differences; it’s a battle between personal desires and the responsibilities that come with power. Chioma handles this complex character with grace, drawing you into her emotional struggle and the tense, unpredictable world around her.

GbugbemI Ejeye

In ‘Farmer’s Bride‘, Gbugbemi Ejeye plays Funmi, a young woman trapped in a difficult marriage. Set in 1980s Ibadan, Funmi is married to a wealthy farmer, played by Femi Branch. But despite the comforts of her marriage, Funmi finds herself restless and dissatisfied. Her desire for love and connection leads her into a forbidden affair with her husband’s young nephew (Femi Bakre). This affair sets off a chain of events that slowly unravels the lives of everyone involved.

Uche Montana

In ‘Thin Line‘, Uche Montana takes on the role of Annie, a woman whose encounter with Pastor Raymond sets off a chain of events that threatens everything he stands for. Raymond, a respected preacher, finds himself caught in a dangerous situation when Annie, a prostitute, begins to blackmail him. She threatens to expose their secret, and his life starts to unravel as he struggles with the shame and fear of what could happen if the truth comes out. When Annie is found murdered, the suspicion immediately falls on Raymond, already compromised by his own past. Uche’s portrayal of Annie captures a character who’s both calculating and vulnerable, making us question whether she’s a victim of circumstance or someone pulling the strings all along.

Uzoamaka Aniunoh

Uzoamaka Aniunoh plays Ewura-Ama, a widow who unexpectedly inherits a resort in the peaceful Ghanaian countryside. Her life takes a sharp turn when she meets Yali, the newly-elected Nigerian governor. As their paths cross, the tension between them grows, leading to changes that no one saw coming. The story shifts between the calm of the Volta Region in Ghana and the fast pace of Lagos, Nigeria, bringing to life a tale of love, power, and survival. Ewura-Ama finds herself facing grief, tough choices, and new challenges that will test her in ways she never imagined.

Hilda Dokudo

Hilda Dokubo brings to life the role of Ebiere in ‘The Uprising: Wives On Strike 3‘. Ebiere is a widowed butcher, a hardworking woman who has always done whatever it takes to provide for her family. However everything changes when her son, Ayo, a bright university graduate full of promise, is kidnapped and brutally murdered.

The film takes us through Ebiere’s heartbreaking journey, as she moves from sorrow to a fierce determination to seek justice for her son. Driven by a thirst for vengeance, Ebiere’s transformation is raw and powerful, as she confronts her own grief and becomes a force that can no longer be ignored. The story captures her struggle, as she takes matters into her own hands, showing the lengths a mother will go to when pushed beyond her limits.

Bimbo Ademoye

In ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre‘, Bimbo Ademoye brings Queen Arolake to life, a woman whose journey is driven by love, betrayal, and the supernatural. Once the beloved wife of a king, Arolake falls deeply in love with Saro. She is gifted with the power of resurrection by the Akala bird, a gift she ultimately chooses to give to Saro, turning him into the Anikulapo—a person who carries death in his pocket.

As time passes, Saro begins to treat Arolake the same way the king once did, neglecting her in favor of other women. Unable to withstand the betrayal, Arolake becomes consumed with anger and jealousy. In the midst of her pain, she seeks a new life, finding both wealth and power with a new man named Akin.

Uzoamaka Onuoha

Uzoamaka Onuoha plays Agatha, a woman who gets caught up in the mystery surrounding a deadly tradition in a remote town in ‘Agemo‘. Every ten years, female corps members serving in the town mysteriously disappear during the Agemo festival. Agatha becomes the only one to survive this terrifying fate, but her escape comes with its own consequences. As she digs deeper into the truth, she uncovers dark secrets linking the town’s rituals to the vanished women’s souls, putting her in even greater danger.