Uche Montana, Mike Afolarin, Uzoamaka Onuoha & More: The First-Time AMVCA Nominees You Need to Know

The lights. The cameras. The anticipation. Every year, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards bring all the glamour and excitement of African film and television to one big stage. While some nominees are familiar with the thrill of waiting for their name to be called, others are experiencing it for the very first time.

With 27 categories celebrating talent across the industry, this year’s winners will be decided by both a panel of judges and audience votes. Among the nominees, a fresh wave of actors and creatives are marking their AMVCA debut, ready to leave their mark and take their place among the best.

As we count down to the main event on 10 May 2025, here’s a look at the first-time nominees stepping into the AMVCA spotlight.

Uzoamaka Onuoha

Uzoamaka Onuoha is stepping onto the AMVCA stage for the first time with a nomination for Best Lead Actress for her role in ‘Agemo.’ Directed by Moshood Abiola Obatula, the film follows Agatha, a woman navigating a world of power struggles and manipulation. Uzoamaka’s performance has been widely praised, and this nomination is another big moment in her career.

She recently won Best Actress at the 2024 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) for the same role. With performances in ‘Blood Sisters’ and ‘Visa on Arrival’ also getting attention, Uzoamaka is steadily building her name in the industry.

Uche Montana

Uche Montana is making her AMVCA debut with a nomination for Best Lead Actress for her performance in ‘Thin Line’. In the film, she plays Annie, a woman whose path crosses with Pastor Raymond, a well-respected preacher. What starts as a desperate encounter quickly turns into blackmail, setting off a chain of events that leaves Raymond’s reputation hanging by a thread. When Annie is found murdered, suspicion falls on him, forcing him to fight for his freedom while battling the weight of his own past.

Beyond ‘Thin Line’, Uche has built an impressive filmography with roles in ‘The Masked King‘, and others.

Darasimi Nadi

For her first AMVCA nomination, Darasimi Nadi is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Rofi, Aburo’s sister, in ‘Aburo.’

The film follows Aburo, a street-smart boy with incredible speed who crosses paths with Mide, a former international athlete. When Aburo steals from Mide, his sprinting ability catches the athlete’s attention, setting off a journey where Aburo must choose between the ties of the streets and the future that awaits him.

Darasimi has also appeared in ‘Obara’M,’ ‘Tòkunbò,’ and ‘The Pretty Ones Are the Loneliest.’

Mike Afolarin

This year, Mike Afolarin is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the AMVCA for his role as Oyemekun in ‘House of Ga’a‘, marking his first nomination at the awards. Set in the 18th-century Oyo Kingdom, the film follows Bashorun Ga’a, a powerful and ruthless leader.

In the film, Mike plays Ga’a’s son, Oyemekun. Though not regarded as a brilliant warrior, Oyemekun uses his sword with determination. He develops a strong romantic attachment to Princess Agbonyin, but his father, Ga’a, prevents them from marrying. When Agbonyin dies, Oyemekun’s response takes a dark turn. He returns to Oyo, kills Sasa, and tries to confront Ga’a directly. However, his plan to destroy his father ultimately fails, and Oyemekun becomes the only surviving child after the attack on Oyo.

Mike has also featured in films like ‘Ajosepo‘, ‘Soólè‘, ‘Ajuwaya‘, ‘Freedom Way‘, and Netflix’s ‘Far From Home‘.

Aliu Gafar

When it comes to memorable performances, Aliu Gafar’s portrayal of Esusu in ‘Seven Doors‘ stands out. Nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Aliu brings a chilling presence to the screen as Esusu, a character whose evil nature makes an impact from the very first moment. His introduction in Episode 2 shifts the story, introducing a dark force that disrupts everything, especially the royal family.

Esusu’s pact with Ọba Adejuwọn unravels a dangerous past, and Aliu Gafar’s performance adds depth to his character, making him both terrifying and complex.

Gbubemi Ejeye

Gbugbemi Ejeye is nominated for Best Lead Actress at this year’s AMVCA for her role as Funmi in ‘Farmer’s Bride‘. The film follows Funmi, a young woman forced into marriage with an older, wealthy farmer, played by Femi Branch. As things unfold, Funmi develops a connection with her husband’s young nephew, Femi (Bakre), and their lives begin to unravel.

Gbugbemi has also starred in films like ‘Citation‘, ‘All’s Fair In Love‘, and ‘Far From Home‘.

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba (Ariyiike Dimples)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba, better known as Ariyiike Dimples, is nominated in the Best Digital Content Creator category for her show ‘Risky.’ The series follows a wildly delusional woman on her relentless quest for true love and marriage. With her over-the-top expectations and boundary-pushing behaviour, Risky finds herself in a series of hilarious yet sometimes heartbreaking situations with men.

Prince Daniel Aboki

Prince Daniel Aboki has two films in the running for Best Indigenous Language (West Africa) at this year’s AMVCAs.

The first, ‘Kaka’, follows the struggles of a farming community, Duma, where banditry and a lack of clean drinking water make life difficult. At the heart of the story is Kaka, a young schoolgirl who rejects her grandmother’s traditional midwifery after witnessing its tragic consequences. When she escapes to the city, she’s forced to choose between leaving her past behind or finding a way to change the future.

His second nominated film, ‘Mai Martaba’, explores a kingdom on the brink of chaos. Jallaba, once a thriving trade hub, is torn apart by internal power struggles. When the king names his daughter as heir, tensions erupt, drawing rivals and a deposed clan into a battle for the throne.

Norman Maake

South African filmmaker Norman Maake is making his AMVCA debut with ‘Inkabi‘, which has received six nominations across key technical and storytelling categories. The film is nominated for Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Music Score, Best Director, and Best Movie, putting it in strong contention at this year’s awards.

Papama Tangela

Papama Tangela, the cinematographer behind ‘Agemo’, has been nominated for Best Cinematography at this year’s AMVCAs.

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye is nominated for Best Digital Content Creator for ‘Abike Ati Asola.’ The series follows the romantic journey of young lovers Abike and Asola. Asola visits Abike’s palm wine bar to win her heart, but things take a turn when a French woman enters the scene, stealing Asola’s attention and sparking jealousy in Abike.

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye is known for his work as a content creator, primarily focusing on digital storytelling through various forms of entertainment. He is also an actor, showcasing his versatility in both behind-the-scenes production and on-screen performances.

Opeyemi Sogeke

Opeyemi Sogeke is nominated for Best Costume Design for her work on ‘Phoenix Fury.’ The film’s costumes play a major role in bringing its world to life, and Opeyemi’s designs are a standout.

‘Phoenix Fury’, written and produced by Ifeoma Nkirka Chukwuogo, tells the story of Ewura-Ama, a woman who inherits a luxury resort in Ghana after losing her husband. She faces new challenges when a Nigerian governor arrives.

Iyo Prosper Adokiye

Iyo Prosper Adokiye has captured the attention of many with his nomination for Best Digital Content Creator for his work on ‘We Listen, We Don’t Judge: Bible Edition.’ This comedic show gives a hilarious twist to well-known biblical figures like Cain, Eve, Potiphar, and his wife, reimagining their stories through a Nigerian lens.

What sets this show apart is how Iyo brings a modern spin to age-old stories, making them relatable and funny.

Omolola Lamikanra

Omolola Lamikanra is nominated for Best Writing in a Movie for her work on ‘Skeleton Coast.’ Directed by Robert O. Peters, this pan-African film follows a group of Black African scientists as they venture to uncover the mythical Blunamite gem. But what starts as a quest for treasure quickly turns into something far more mysterious and chilling.

Seoli Bongani Mashaba

South African composer, music editor, and founder of Seoli Music, Seoli Bongani Mashaba has received an AMVCA nomination in the Best Score/Music category for his work on ‘Inkabi.’