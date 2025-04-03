Ruger, Gyakie, Rema & More to Headline Afro Jam Festival in Japan

Afrobeats stars Rema and Ruger are heading to Japan this July for Afro Jam Festival 2025, a celebration of African, Caribbean, and global sounds. The festival, known for bringing together artists from around the world, will feature performances across multiple cities.

Rema, the hitmaker behind ‘Calm Down‘, ‘Hehehe‘, and ‘Charm‘, will take the stage on July 20 in Okinawa, July 22 in Osaka, and July 27 in Tokyo. Ruger, the voice behind songs like ‘Bounce‘and ‘Asiwaju‘, will also be performing, with his shows set for July 23 in Osaka and July 25 in Tokyo.

Joining them is Ghanaian singer Gyakie, famous for ‘Forever‘ and ‘Something‘, is also on the lineup, performing on July 18 in Okinawa, July 24 in Osaka, and July 27 in Tokyo. South African duo TitoM & Yuppe, who gained popularity with ‘Tshwala Bam‘, will perform on July 26 at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

The festival’s lineup is stacked with even more global stars, including Jason Derulo, Shenseea, The Wailers, Saweetie, and others, promising a vibrant mix of sounds and cultures.