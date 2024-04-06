Connect with us

South African Amapiano Hit "Tshwala Bam" by TitoM and Yuppe Finally Has A Music Video!

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

New Music: Dr Kells -Ginger

Scarlet Gomez talks about Her Role in "Wura" as She makes Akara Waffles & Custard in New Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

New Music: Black Sherif - Shut Up

You've Heard the Song, Now Watch the Music Video for Simi & Tiwa Savage's "Men Are Crazy"

Burna Boy's Music Video for "Tested, Approved & Trusted" Will Have You Dancing | Watch

Watch LASWA's Damilola Emmanuel & Taeillo's Jumoke Dada in a Cook-Off on "Cooking With GameChangers"

Watch King Promise's New Music Video for "Paris"

Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series "Manless" | Watch Trailer

From South Africa to Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond, the hit single “Tshwala Bam,” by South African music producers TitoM and Yuppe, now has an accompanying music video, featuring vocalists SNE and EeQue.

The energetic South African amapiano song which has everyone moving their shoulders and waist and lightly stomping their feet to its irresistible beats has raked up over eleven million streams on Spotify since its release in mid-February.

The music video directed by Kmane, shot in Mamelodi, a vibrant township in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa, showcases lively and colourful scenes featuring people of all ages dancing joyfully.

Enjoy the video below:



