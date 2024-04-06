South African Amapiano Hit “Tshwala Bam” by TitoM and Yuppe Finally Has A Music Video!

From South Africa to Nigeria, Ghana, and beyond, the hit single “Tshwala Bam,” by South African music producers TitoM and Yuppe, now has an accompanying music video, featuring vocalists SNE and EeQue.

The energetic South African amapiano song which has everyone moving their shoulders and waist and lightly stomping their feet to its irresistible beats has raked up over eleven million streams on Spotify since its release in mid-February.

The music video directed by Kmane, shot in Mamelodi, a vibrant township in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa, showcases lively and colourful scenes featuring people of all ages dancing joyfully.

Enjoy the video below: