Nancy Isime was the Epitome of ‘Gen Z’ Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Nancy Isime channelled her young and free spirit in Gen Z Baddie style at the premiere of Inkblot Production‘s latest movie Saving Onome last night in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Pairing a denim mini with a bodycon crop top featuring sultry cutouts, and knee-high crazy denim boots, this gorgeous millennial glowed upon arrival at the event. She wore a lush lengthy wig with a glamorous facebeat featuring glittery eyelids and glossy nude lips. Hit the ▶ button below to get a glimpse of her:

