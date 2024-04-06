Nancy Isime was the Epitome of ‘Gen Z’ Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Connect with us

Beauty

Nancy Isime channelled her young and free spirit in Gen Z Baddie style at the premiere of Inkblot Production‘s latest movie Saving Onome last night in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Pairing a denim mini with a bodycon crop top featuring sultry cutouts, and knee-high crazy denim boots, this gorgeous millennial glowed upon arrival at the event. She wore a lush lengthy wig with a glamorous facebeat featuring glittery eyelids and glossy nude lips. Hit the ▶ button below to get a glimpse of her:

 

Saving Onome follows the journey of two devoted parents fighting against all odds for their chronically ill daughter, Onome. With time running out and a life-saving surgery hanging in the balance, Saving Onome explores the depths of love and the extraordinary measures people take to save those they love.

