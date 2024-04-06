Connect with us

New Music: Dr Kells -Ginger

Nancy Isime was the Epitome of 'Gen Z' Chic at the Premiere of Saving Onome | A BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Scarlet Gomez talks about Her Role in "Wura" as She makes Akara Waffles & Custard in New Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

New Music: Black Sherif - Shut Up

You've Heard the Song, Now Watch the Music Video for Simi & Tiwa Savage's "Men Are Crazy"

Burna Boy's Music Video for "Tested, Approved & Trusted" Will Have You Dancing | Watch

Watch LASWA's Damilola Emmanuel & Taeillo's Jumoke Dada in a Cook-Off on "Cooking With GameChangers"

Watch King Promise's New Music Video for "Paris"

Bambam Seeks Love in Lagos in New Web Comedy Series "Manless" | Watch Trailer

Telande World's Moringa Salad with Grilled Chicken & Rice Will Be a Hit on Your Lunch Menu

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dr Kells, known for his melodic voice and afrobeats sound, has released the video for his latest single “Ginger.” Shot in the city of Abuja and directed by Dammy Chexy, the video features visuals that perfectly complement the song’s infectious beat.

Speaking about the video, Dr Kells said, “I wanted to create something that was both visually stunning and true to the spirit of the song. I think we’ve achieved that with Ginger, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Ginger” was produced by Fedo Beatz and mixed by Adager.

Watch the visualiser below:

