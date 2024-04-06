New Music: Dr Kells -Ginger

Dr Kells, known for his melodic voice and afrobeats sound, has released the video for his latest single “Ginger.” Shot in the city of Abuja and directed by Dammy Chexy, the video features visuals that perfectly complement the song’s infectious beat.

Speaking about the video, Dr Kells said, “I wanted to create something that was both visually stunning and true to the spirit of the song. I think we’ve achieved that with Ginger, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

“Ginger” was produced by Fedo Beatz and mixed by Adager.

Watch the visualiser below: