Thinking About a New Hair Colour? Keke Palmer Says Do It!

If Keke says so, then it’s time to go for it!
1 hour ago

Keke Palmer knows exactly how to keep us obsessed; her new hair colour is proof. First debuting the rich copper auburn shade. shade in a sleek, sharp bob at the premiere of her latest film One of Them Days, the actress turned heads and made jaws drop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

She followed it up with a full, wavy blowout, bouncy waves, and even a straight buss down for the film’s promotion, serving even more glam.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure)

You’d think she’d go back to black or brown after all that drama, right? Nope. Keke recently blessed us with home selfies, rocking yummy curls pulled into a messy bun, looking effortlessly stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

If you’ve been thinking about switching up your hair colour, consider this your sign because if Keke says so, it’s time to go for it!

 

