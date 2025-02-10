Thinking About a New Hair Colour? Keke Palmer Says Do It!

Keke Palmer knows exactly how to keep us obsessed; her new hair colour is proof. First debuting the rich copper auburn shade. shade in a sleek, sharp bob at the premiere of her latest film One of Them Days, the actress turned heads and made jaws drop.

She followed it up with a full, wavy blowout, bouncy waves, and even a straight buss down for the film’s promotion, serving even more glam.

You’d think she’d go back to black or brown after all that drama, right? Nope. Keke recently blessed us with home selfies, rocking yummy curls pulled into a messy bun, looking effortlessly stunning.

If you’ve been thinking about switching up your hair colour, consider this your sign because if Keke says so, it’s time to go for it!