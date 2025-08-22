Keke Palmer Is in Her Ginger Era & We’re Loving Every Hairstyle

Keke Palmer is in her ginger era, and it’s the kind of switch-up that makes you wonder why she didn’t do it sooner. The shade — a warm, reddish-brown that manages to hit bold and soft at once — has become the ultimate accessory to her wardrobe of moods.

She’s already given us corporate chic: a sharp blazer, body-hugging trousers, and hair swept into glossy waves that feel boardroom-ready yet cinematic. Then, without warning, she’s pivoting to vintage glamour with finger waves and a red lip that practically belongs on a silver screen. The best part is how she’s really having fun with it. You can see it in how easily she slips between playful pearls and serious power-dressing — never letting the hair overwhelm the look, but always letting it frame her in the most flattering way.

The thing about this ginger moment is that it works every single time. It’s dramatic without being loud, sultry without being predictable. And right now, no one’s pulling it off better than Keke Palmer.

Swipe below to see more photos of Keke Palmer rocking the shade in a variety of hairstyles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)