Scoop
Nosa Rex & Deborah’s Anniversary Look Is the High-Fashion Ode to Edo Royalty
Nollywood’s Nosa Rex and his queen Deborah turned their 10th anniversary into a stunning Edo-style fashion moment.
Move over, vow renewals, Nollywood star Nosa Rex and his wife, Deborah Nosa Okunzuwa, just set a new anniversary standard, and we’re obsessed.
To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the couple stepped out in a breathtaking Edo-inspired look that immediately takes us back to the essence of a grand cultural celebration.
Nosa’s agbada was a red-and-gold spectacle, embroidered and finished with layers of coral beads. Deborah matched him with a red gown, structured with gold beadwork, her coral gele sculpted to perfection. She piled on beads — necklaces, earrings, bracelets — in a way that felt less like accessorising and more like declaring her royal reign.
The two of them, side by side, beaming at each other, served a masterclass in turning tradition into a love story.
View this post on Instagram