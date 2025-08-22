Connect with us

Nosa Rex & Deborah’s Anniversary Look Is the High-Fashion Ode to Edo Royalty

This Throwback Photo of Tiwa Savage & Toke Makinwa Is a Beautiful Full-Circle Baby Bump Moment

From Josh Oyinsan to Ella Thomas: Meet the Nigerians Who’ve Rocked Love Island UK

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

Asake Just Made Electric Blue Hair a Must-See Moment

Sunshine & Honey Rosman Are Serving Bold Sister Style in These New Photos

Billboard Names 2Baba’s “African Queen” the Greatest Afrobeats Song of All Time

South Sudanese Models Monica, Abeny & Akon Just Climbed Kilimanjaro and Made History

Footballer, Scientist, Fashion Girl: Michelle Alozie Is Living the Dream in Three Dimensions

Samuel Chinecherem Ezeh’s 51-Metre Sleeves Earn Him a Guinness World Record

Nollywood’s Nosa Rex and his queen Deborah turned their 10th anniversary into a stunning Edo-style fashion moment.
Photo Credit: Nosa Rex/Instagram

Move over, vow renewals, Nollywood star Nosa Rex and his wife, Deborah Nosa Okunzuwa, just set a new anniversary standard, and we’re obsessed.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the couple stepped out in a breathtaking Edo-inspired look that immediately takes us back to the essence of a grand cultural celebration.

Nosa’s agbada was a red-and-gold spectacle, embroidered and finished with layers of coral beads. Deborah matched him with a red gown, structured with gold beadwork, her coral gele sculpted to perfection. She piled on beads — necklaces, earrings, bracelets — in a way that felt less like accessorising and more like declaring her royal reign.

The two of them, side by side, beaming at each other, served a masterclass in turning tradition into a love story.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nosa Rex (@babarex0)

