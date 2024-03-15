Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: ‘Saving Onome’ Premieres April 5

Inkblot Productions once again teams up with the talented actress and TV host Nancy Isime for the eagerly anticipated thriller Saving Onome, which debuts in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

This week, Inkblot Productions released the official trailer and key art for Saving Onome, directed by Dimeji Ajibola and executive produced by Inkblot co-founders Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola.

The drama marks the actress’s first film project for 2024. The trailer showed that Nancy and Inkblot still have that unique chemistry that contributed to the success of their previous rodeos —Superstar, their first movie together, Love In A Pandemic and The Set Up 2, which topped Amazon Prime Video as two of the most watched movies of 2023.

Nancy has already started the year on a high note. Earlier this month, she received the Nollywood Trailblazer of the Year Award at the Silverbird “Man of the Year Awards”. In February, YNaija and EbonyLife Films recognised her as one of the 100 most influential contributors to Nollywood’s growth and greatness.

Set in Lagos, the movie follows the journey of two devoted parents fighting against all odds for their chronically ill daughter, Onome. With time running out and a life-saving surgery hanging in the balance, Saving Onome explores the depths of love and the extraordinary measures people take to save those they love.

Written by Janobest Isaac, Saving Onome features a sterling cast that includes Nollywood veterans Keppy Ekpeyong, Femi Jacobs, and Ashionye Michelle Raccah. Other stars include Olumide Oworu, Mary Lazarus and Kelechi Udegbe, with famous comedians and skit makers Nasboi and Nosa Rex also in the cast lineup.

