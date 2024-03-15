Connect with us

Movies News Nollywood Promotions

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: 'Saving Onome' Premieres April 5

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uzee Usman, Eyimeyi Afolayan & Lateef Adedimeji Reflect on Set Life & Working with Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series "All Of Us"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

BN Red Carpet Fab: Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 | #Oscars

Events Movies Movies & TV

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of "Akanchawa Baddie"

BN TV Comedy Movies Nollywood

Lape is Stranded, Find Out Why in Episode 2 (S2) of "Rofia Tailor Loran"

Movies Movies & TV

Zainab Balogun is Working on a Psychological Thriller titled "Blood" to Put a Spotlight on Endometriosis & Women’s Health

Events Movies Style

Celebrities Looked Totally Glam On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

Movies

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: ‘Saving Onome’ Premieres April 5

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Inkblot Productions once again teams up with the talented actress and TV host Nancy Isime for the eagerly anticipated thriller Saving Onome, which debuts in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

This week, Inkblot Productions released the official trailer and key art for Saving Onome, directed by Dimeji Ajibola and executive produced by Inkblot co-founders Chinaza Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola.

The drama marks the actress’s first film project for 2024. The trailer showed that Nancy and Inkblot still have that unique chemistry that contributed to the success of their previous rodeos —Superstar, their first movie together, Love In A Pandemic and The Set Up 2, which topped Amazon Prime Video as two of the most watched movies of 2023.

Nancy has already started the year on a high note. Earlier this month, she received the Nollywood Trailblazer of the Year Award at the Silverbird “Man of the Year Awards”. In February, YNaija and EbonyLife Films recognised her as one of the 100 most influential contributors to Nollywood’s growth and greatness.

Set in Lagos, the movie follows the journey of two devoted parents fighting against all odds for their chronically ill daughter, Onome. With time running out and a life-saving surgery hanging in the balance, Saving Onome explores the depths of love and the extraordinary measures people take to save those they love.

Written by Janobest Isaac, Saving Onome features a sterling cast that includes Nollywood veterans Keppy Ekpeyong, Femi Jacobs, and Ashionye Michelle Raccah. Other stars include Olumide Oworu, Mary Lazarus and Kelechi Udegbe, with famous comedians and skit makers Nasboi and Nosa Rex also in the cast lineup.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Dennis Isong: How Well Do You Know About Deed of Assignment in Real Estate?

Is The Legacy That Precedes Us A Burden?

Ariyike Olayiwola: For Big Girls & The Rest of Us Who Don’t Fit In

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector
css.php