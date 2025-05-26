Connect with us

Movies Promotions

"SLAY": Witness African Unity On Screen | Now Streaming on YouTube

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

MAKEMATION Enters Final Week in Nigerian Cinemas as Producers Unveil Africa-Wide & Global Release Plan

Movies Nollywood Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Steps Behind & In Front of the Camera for Upcoming Film "Safari"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uncover the Secrets in "Raji and the Beast" Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

Movies Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar & Mr Eazi to Feature on 'F1 The Movie' Soundtrack

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners’ Smokestack Twins

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMeetTheStar: Munachii Abi Is in Her Multihyphenate Era & She’s Just Getting Started

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

“Osamede” to Premiere at Cannes Film Market, Marks New Era for Nigerian Historical Fantasy

Beauty Movies

Wunmi Mosaku’s 'Sinners' Press Tour Beauty Looks Are a Masterclass in Elevated Minimalism

Movies

“SLAY”: Witness African Unity On Screen | Now Streaming on YouTube

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

What happens when South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania come together for one explosive cinematic experience? The result is SLAY — a vibrant, cross-continental comedy now streaming for free on YouTube.

Watch the full video on youtube here:

Directed and produced by Elvis Chucks, the multiple award-winning filmmaker and CEO of Diamond Groove Pictures, SLAY brings together some of Africa’s finest stars in a hilarious and feel-good movie about vanity, social media fame, and the pressures of living a “slay life.”

The cast includes Nollywood heavyweights like Ramsey Nouah and Williams Uchemba, alongside continental talents like Fabian Lojede, Idris Sultan (Tanzania), and Amanda Du-Pont (South Africa).

Their chemistry and comedic timing deliver a truly Pan-African cinematic experience guaranteed to entertain. The movie explores themes of self-worth, digital deception, and modern identity with humour and heart.

With colourful storytelling and universal appeal, SLAY is a bold step forward in uniting Africa’s film industry on a global platform.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php