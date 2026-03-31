From Afrobeats Musicals to Gritty Thrillers: 5 Nollywood Films to Watch This April 2026

If there is one thing you can bet on, it is this: the cinema is never bereft of Nollywood films for you to feast on. Every now and then, the directors, producers, actors, and everyone involved in the industry are up to something—meticulously cooking up stories that keep us glued to the big screen.

If your group chat is currently looking a bit dry and you are searching for a reason to head out this week, we have just the thing to fix that. The Nigerian box office is currently on fire, with everything from soulful musicals to high-stakes crime sequels making their debut. Whether you are in the mood for a good cry, a sharp jump-scare, or a heavy dose of nostalgia, here are the five films you absolutely cannot miss this April.

Evi

A gifted Afrobeats singer loses her record deal, her income, and the version of herself she has spent years building — all at once. What follows is not a straightforward comeback story. It is messier and more honest than that, tracing the path of Evi-Oghene Donalds as she takes odd jobs, performs in lounges, and slowly finds her footing with the help of a troubled manager whose own life is just as complicated as hers. Written and directed by Uyoyou Adia and produced by Judith Audu Productions and Switch Visuals Productions, “Evi” stars Osas Okonyon in her feature film debut, with Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Waje Iruobe, Ibrahim Suleiman, Michael O. Ejoor, Ariyike Owolagba, David Osunkoya. It opened in cinemas on 27 March and it is already worth catching up on.

Onobiren: A Woman’s Story

From the riverine Itsekiri communities of Warri, Roli’s story begins with a swim. That single act sets everything else in motion, taking her from the Delta to Lagos, where what looks like a familiar migration story gradually becomes something much more layered — about purpose, about the way women hold each other up, and about choosing a different path even when tradition has already decided one for you. Directed by Famous Iraoya and written and produced by Laju Iren, the film stars Ruby Akubueze as Roli, alongside Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Deyemi Okanlawon, Norbert Young, Desmond Bryce, and Chude Jideonwo. It opened on 6 March, topped Nigerian cinemas in its opening weekend, and is still very much worth a seat.

Aba Blues

Set in Aba, this one asks a question that does not have an easy answer — does the present stay the same when the past comes back? A story about love, ambition, and what happens when the life you built runs directly into the life you left behind. Written and directed by Jackenneth Opukeme and produced by FilmOne Studios and Inkblot, “Aba Blues” stars Angel Anosike, Prince Nelson, Jidekene Achufusi, Toni Tones, and Odunlade Adekola. It opened in cinemas on 20 March and has been steadily pulling its audience in ever since.

Headless

A routine traffic stop. A Nollywood film producer behind the wheel. A severed human head in the boot of his car. From that opening alone, Headless makes clear it has no intention of playing it safe. What unravels from there is a story that pulls at threads connecting the entertainment industry to politics, power, and things nobody in Nollywood particularly wants examined too closely. Directed by Michael W. Ndiomu and starring Gideon Okeke alongside Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Baaj Adebule, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, and Segun Arinze, it premiered as the opening film of AFRIFF 2024 and finally reached cinemas on 13 March. Sharp, self-aware, and unlike most of what is currently on the bill.

The Return of Arinzo (In Cinemas 3 April)