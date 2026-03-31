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Skepta's Mum, Ify Adenuga, Shares How She Raised Her Children to Become Successful

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Skepta’s Mum, Ify Adenuga, Shares How She Raised Her Children to Become Successful

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Sketa’s mum, Ify Adenuga, signing Skepta’s suit to celebrate his GQ Man Of The Year Award

Have you ever wondered what goes on in the minds of parents of superstars? Watching the child they raised from a baby becoming a person loved by the world, heard by millions, wanted in many countries around the world? What does it take to raise a global superstar? What does it take to raise many superstars?

Ify Adenuga, popularly known as Skepta’s mother, is mother to not one, but three (TV) superstars. Skepta, Julie Adenuga and Jme. They are all successful in the UK and across the world. How did Ify raise them to be this successful? In an exclusive interview with BBC World Service, Ify shares what it takes to raise her children.

“That was a promise I made to myself; that I was not going to raise my children the way I was raised. I like that expression in them that they believe they can do things themselves.”

Watch the interview below:

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