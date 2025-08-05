Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in “On The Low”

Are you feeling the groove and the love in Tiwa Savage’s new track, “On The Low” featuring Skepta? It’s the kind of song that stirs up all the emotions — and if you’ve been playing it on repeat, you’re not alone.

“On The Low” weaves together the rhythms of Afrobeats and the moody essence of UK R\&B, setting the tone for a story of love unfolding away from prying eyes. The song explores a relationship kept quiet, perhaps because of external pressure, complicated circumstances, or fear of judgement. Still, the desire between them is undeniable, with a longing for intimacy and moments shared in private.

And now, with the release of the video, that quiet tension and connection come to life on screen. With just Tiwa and Skepta taking centre stage, the visual is simple yet intimate. A perfect match for the song’s message.

Watch the video below.