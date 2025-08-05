Connect with us

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the “Coco Money” Video

This Easy Beef Stew & Turmeric Rice by Ify’s Kitchen Is the Midweek Dinner Fix You Need

Watch Burna Boy Light Up England Women’s Football Team Celebration with a Surprise Performance

Tiwa Savage and Skepta’s “On The Low” is giving romance, mystery, and rhythm.

Are you feeling the groove and the love in Tiwa Savage’s new track, “On The Low” featuring Skepta? It’s the kind of song that stirs up all the emotions — and if you’ve been playing it on repeat, you’re not alone.

“On The Low” weaves together the rhythms of Afrobeats and the moody essence of UK R\&B, setting the tone for a story of love unfolding away from prying eyes. The song explores a relationship kept quiet, perhaps because of external pressure, complicated circumstances, or fear of judgement. Still, the desire between them is undeniable, with a longing for intimacy and moments shared in private.

And now, with the release of the video, that quiet tension and connection come to life on screen. With just Tiwa and Skepta taking centre stage, the visual is simple yet intimate.  A perfect match for the song’s message.

Watch the video below.

