Connect with us

BN TV Inspired

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

BN TV Movies & TV

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

BN TV Music Relationships

Timi & Busola Dakolo Give Us Real-Life Romance in the "Hard Guy" Music Video

BN TV Music Scoop

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

BN TV Music

AG Baby Keeps It Black, Bold and Unbothered in the “Coco Money” Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Easy Beef Stew & Turmeric Rice by Ify’s Kitchen Is the Midweek Dinner Fix You Need

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage and Skepta Just Made a Case for Low-Key Love on “On A Low”

BN TV Scoop Sports

Watch Burna Boy Light Up England Women’s Football Team Celebration with a Surprise Performance

BN TV

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Omari Hardwick walked into the Spirit Tunnel in red, danced his way through, and reminded us why he’s always the moment.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Omari Hardwick/Instagram

Guess who just made his way through the Spirit Tunnel, bringing good vibes and a bold splash of red with him? It could only be Omari Hardwick, the star of the hit series “Power.”

Omari stepped in dressed head to toe in red — suit, shirt, tie — and came ready for a good time. There was no trace of hesitation as he moved down the hallway, dancing with ease and soaking in the cheers from both sides of the tunnel.

Rather than simply walk through, he paused to enjoy the moment, encouraging those around him to join in. The cheers quickly turned into a lively dance line, and Omari happily joined them, moving along, smiling, and engaging with everyone in his path.

Omari showed up and brought a truckload of joy and togetherness to the Spirit Tunnel.

Watch the full moment below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php