Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

Guess who just made his way through the Spirit Tunnel, bringing good vibes and a bold splash of red with him? It could only be Omari Hardwick, the star of the hit series “Power.”

Omari stepped in dressed head to toe in red — suit, shirt, tie — and came ready for a good time. There was no trace of hesitation as he moved down the hallway, dancing with ease and soaking in the cheers from both sides of the tunnel.

Rather than simply walk through, he paused to enjoy the moment, encouraging those around him to join in. The cheers quickly turned into a lively dance line, and Omari happily joined them, moving along, smiling, and engaging with everyone in his path.

Omari showed up and brought a truckload of joy and togetherness to the Spirit Tunnel.

Watch the full moment below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)