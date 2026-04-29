Teni Stuns in Head-to-Toe Red in Her New “Zion” Video With Olamide

Teni is back, and this time she is taking listeners straight to “Zion.” The video for her latest single has arrived, pairing her with YBNL boss Olamide in a visually striking collaboration that matches the warmth of the song itself.

In the video, Teni steps out in a head-to-toe red look that is impossible to ignore. She wears a high-neck, long-sleeved blouse tucked into a matching mini skirt, creating a strong, coordinated shape. Gold layered necklaces and a chain belt add texture and richness, giving the outfit a regal feel without taking away from its simplicity.

Her footwear adds another point of interest: red slip-on sandals finished with cowrie shells, a detail that nods to heritage, history and value. She completes the look with Bantu knots, tying the styling together with intention and cultural reference.

Beside her, Olamide keeps things understated in a black t-shirt and tailored trousers marked with a silver stripe. Dark aviator sunglasses and a gold watch finish the look, offering a calm contrast to Teni’s vivid colour palette.

Beyond the fashion, “Zion” is a song about comfort, loyalty and finding peace in one person. Teni sings about feeling lost, judged and overwhelmed, then finding relief in a love that feels safe and steady. It is the kind of relationship where presence alone can make life feel lighter.

Olamide’s verse adds another layer, touching on commitment through difficult seasons and choosing love that is rooted in sincerity rather than status. Together, they deliver a song that values companionship, reassurance and staying power.

With its mix of English, Yoruba and Nigerian slang, “Zion” feels close to home and easy to connect with. It is a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful love is simply being with someone who makes the world feel softer.

Watch the video below.