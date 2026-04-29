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Teni Stuns in Head-to-Toe Red in Her New “Zion” Video With Olamide

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Teni Stuns in Head-to-Toe Red in Her New “Zion” Video With Olamide

Teni releases the “Zion” music video featuring Olamide. The visuals showcase Teni in a red monochromatic blouse and skirt with cowrie-shell sandals. The track explores loyalty and peace through a personal blend of English, Yoruba, and Nigerian slang.
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Olamide and Teni Behind-the-Scenes Still from "Zion" Video

Olamide and Teni Behind-the-Scenes Still from “Zion” Video. Photo Credit: OG Pixels/Instagram 

Teni is back, and this time she is taking listeners straight to “Zion.” The video for her latest single has arrived, pairing her with YBNL boss Olamide in a visually striking collaboration that matches the warmth of the song itself.

In the video, Teni steps out in a head-to-toe red look that is impossible to ignore. She wears a high-neck, long-sleeved blouse tucked into a matching mini skirt, creating a strong, coordinated shape. Gold layered necklaces and a chain belt add texture and richness, giving the outfit a regal feel without taking away from its simplicity.

Her footwear adds another point of interest: red slip-on sandals finished with cowrie shells, a detail that nods to heritage, history and value. She completes the look with Bantu knots, tying the styling together with intention and cultural reference.

Close-up of Teni-the-Entertainer in red-clothing featuring layered-gold-necklaces and Bantu-knots hairstyle.

Close-up of Teni-the-Entertainer in red-clothing featuring layered-gold-necklaces and Bantu-knots hairstyle. Photo Credit: OG Pixels/Instagram

Beside her, Olamide keeps things understated in a black t-shirt and tailored trousers marked with a silver stripe. Dark aviator sunglasses and a gold watch finish the look, offering a calm contrast to Teni’s vivid colour palette.

Beyond the fashion, “Zion” is a song about comfort, loyalty and finding peace in one person. Teni sings about feeling lost, judged and overwhelmed, then finding relief in a love that feels safe and steady. It is the kind of relationship where presence alone can make life feel lighter.

Teni-the-Entertainer wearing a red-monochromatic-outfit with cowrie-shell-sandals and Olamide in all-black-streetwear for the Zion music video.

Teni-the-Entertainer wearing a red-monochromatic-outfit with cowrie-shell-sandals and Olamide in all-black-streetwear for the Zion music video. Photo Credit: OG Pixels/Instagram

Olamide’s verse adds another layer, touching on commitment through difficult seasons and choosing love that is rooted in sincerity rather than status. Together, they deliver a song that values companionship, reassurance and staying power.

With its mix of English, Yoruba and Nigerian slang, “Zion” feels close to home and easy to connect with. It is a reminder that sometimes the most meaningful love is simply being with someone who makes the world feel softer.

Watch the video below.

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