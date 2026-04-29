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Asake Reveals Tracklist for New Album "M$NEY" featuring DJ Snake & Kabza De Small

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Asake Reveals Tracklist for New Album “M$NEY” featuring DJ Snake & Kabza De Small

Asake unveils the 13-track list for his third studio album, M$NEY, arriving 7th August 2026. The project features his hit “Worship” with DJ Snake and a new collaboration with Kabza De Small.
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A studio portrait of Asake wearing a black sweatshirt, two gold Cuban link chains, and a black beanie, posing with his arms crossed against a neutral grey background.

A studio portrait of Asake wearing a black sweatshirt, two gold Cuban link chains, and a black beanie, posing with his arms crossed against a neutral grey background. Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram

We bring you good news from Mr Money’s camp! If you have been looking forward to a Friday release from the YBNL star, we are here to tell you that you shouldn’t worry too much. Asake has officially released the tracklist of what you should expect from his upcoming album, “M$NEY,” which is set to arrive on Friday, 7th August 2026.

The announcement arrived via a cinematic teaser video featuring a gallery-inspired aesthetic. In the visual, Asake walks through a grand marble hall where the names of his new tracks are etched into the stone, appearing as the floor cracks beneath his feet. The 13-track project includes his pre-released hit, “Worship“, featuring French electronic icon DJ Snake, a collaboration that has already set the tone for the album’s global reach.

Other notable guest appearances include French-Congolese rapper Tiakola and South African Amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small.

M$NEY” follows the massive success of his 2024 sophomore album, Lungu Boy, which saw the artist experiment with faster tempos and international collaborations. The project was anchored by chart-topping hits like “Active” featuring Travis Scott, “MMS” with Wizkid, and the vibrant “Suru” featuring Stormzy.

See the tracklist for “M$NEY” below

 

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