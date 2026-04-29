Juma Jux and Priscilla Serve Couple Style Inspiration at UK Premiere | See Photos

Don’t you just love it when couples step out looking completely in sync without doing too much? Juma Jux and Priscilla certainly gave that energy in the UK at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s latest film, “The Return of Arinzo.” If you and your partner have been looking for style inspiration for your next event, consider this your sign.

Juma Jux arrived in a white suit by Swazzi, clean and impossible to miss. Priscilla stood beside him in a one-shoulder gown by Styled By Layo, detailed with gold metallic accents. Together, the pairing felt effortless. Nothing forced, nothing overdone, just two people who clearly know how to dress well together.

Stylist Emmanuel Goodnews pulled both looks together beautifully, proving that coordinated style does not have to mean wearing the same thing. Sometimes it is about colour harmony, balance and those little details that make everything click.

And then there is the event itself. “The Return of Arinzo,” Iyabo Ojo’s highly anticipated sequel, has already sparked interest with its cast lineup including Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, William Benson and Uzor Arukwe. With a story built around revenge, buried secrets and drama across Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania, there is already plenty to talk about.

As for Priscilla and Juma Jux? They made coordinated style look easy. Save these photos now, because couples’ outfit moodboards everywhere just got new material.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)