Arinzo Is Back! Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Uzor Arukwe & More Star in New Sequel | Watch Trailer

Arinzo is back. Everyone thought she was dead. They were wrong.

Iyabo Ojo is returning with one of the most anticipated Nollywood sequels of 2026 and if you watched the original Arinzo, you already know why the internet has been buzzing since the announcement dropped. “The Return of Arinzo” picks up where the story left off — except now, the woman everyone believed was gone has resurfaced, and nobody knows whether she is back for answers or back for revenge.

The original Arinzo, which came out in 2013, told the story of two sisters whose lives took completely different paths — one became a police officer, the other got pulled into a life of crime and robbery. Their different choices turned them into enemies, and by the end of it all, Arinzo had disappeared and the world moved on assuming she was dead. The sequel asks one simple, very compelling question: now that she is back, what does she want?

“The Return of Arinzo” is produced by Fespris Production, with Iyabo Ojo as executive producer alongside Soso Soberekon and Abazee Productions. The screenplay was written by Moshood Yakubu Olawale and the production spans multiple African countries including Nigeria, Ghana and Tanzania, making it one of the most ambitious pan-African Nollywood projects of the year.

The cast is genuinely impressive. Iyabo Ojo leads as Arinzo, joined by Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Akintola, William Benson, Yinka Quadri and Uzor Arukwe, on the Nollywood side. The pan-African dimension of the film brings in Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo, Nana Dollz, Patrick Kanumba, Prisca Lyimo and Zuhura Othman. Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Lam Chudubem, Fola Tinubu, Azeezat Shorunmu and Zainab Bakare also feature in the film, rounding out an ensemble that covers crime, family, conflict, loyalty and the kind of personal choices that change everything.

The premiere takes place on Sunday 29th March 2026 at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The film then opens in cinemas nationwide on 3rd April 2026, distributed by FilmOne. Whether you watched the first one or this is your first introduction to Arinzo, this is one to put in your diary.

Watch the trailer below.