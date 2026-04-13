3 Looks, Zero Misses! Diiadem Ate Her 35th Birthday in Style

Diiadem’s 35th birthday looks just raised the bar, and we need a moment to process all of it. The beauty entrepreneur teamed up with stylist Emmanuel Goodnews for three looks that together covered every mood a birthday deserves — grand, traditional, and fully fun — without losing the thread of who she is across any of them.

She started with a silver and nude illusion mermaid gown by Emagine By Bukola, and it was immediately clear that this birthday was not going to be low-key. The gown has long sheer sleeves covered in silver beadwork and textured appliqué detailing, a deep V-neckline, and a dramatic overskirt that sweeps out from the hip into a full train. The whole thing was shot under a spotlight with smoke at the base, and honestly, the image looks like a movie poster. A sleek high bun, deep wine red nails, and crystal drop earrings completed a look that was formal in the best, most intentional way.

For the second look, she stayed with Emagine By Bukola and went full traditional, but the fashion edge never dropped. The deep crimson mermaid gown has a sweetheart neckline, structured off-shoulder straps with cut-out detailing, and is covered in a dense layer of red and gold sequins and embroidery that make the fabric feel almost three-dimensional. She paired it with a structured gele in a dark red and black striped fabric and held a coordinating ipele, finishing with a bold berry lip and full lashes. The result is what happens when traditional dressing and serious fashion intent meet in exactly the right place.

Then came the after-party look, which switched the entire register. The hot pink sequined mini dress by Styled By Layo features bold green beaded patterns across the bodice and long green beaded fringe falling from the hem in trailing strands that shift with every movement. It is a fun, fashion-forward piece that still reads as considered rather than thrown together. She wore a short, pinned updo with soft waves, and matched her heeled sandals to the dress in the same hot pink.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)