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Champagne Lace & Blush Pink Gele: See How Celebrities Styled the Dress Code at Diiadem's 35th Birthday Party

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Champagne Lace & Blush Pink Gele: See How Celebrities Styled the Dress Code at Diiadem’s 35th Birthday Party

The Nigerian entertainment industry turned out in full force for Diiadem’s 35th birthday, showcasing various interpretations of the champagne lace and blush pink gele dress code. Guests and celebrities arrived in silhouettes ranging from sculptural beaded gowns to architectural bodices, styled with a sophisticated warm rose gold and feminine peach palette.
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Osas Ighodaro in a beaded champagne gown (left), Priscilla Ojo in a gold architectural bodice (middle), and Dede Ashiogwu in a fringe-hemmed lace dress (right) at Diiadem’s 35th birthday party.

Osas Ighodaro in a beaded champagne gown (left), Priscilla Ojo in a gold architectural bodice (middle), and Dede Ashiogwu in a fringe-hemmed lace dress (right) at Diiadem’s 35th birthday party.

If there is one thing Nigerian women will always do, it is show up for a celebration looking their absolute best, and Diiadem‘s 35th birthday was the kind of occasion that brought that out in full force. The creative and entertainment industry gathered to mark the milestone, and the guest list pulled in familiar faces from every sector, all arriving in looks that sat at the intersection of full glamour and sharp contemporary style.

The evening had a clear colour identity — warm champagne lace, interpreted differently by every single guest in the room. The tone lives in the space between blush and rose gold, with a golden undertone that gives it warmth and depth without veering into anything too precious. Against the variety of skin tones present, it landed beautifully, feeling sophisticated and grounded in equal measure. The gele fabric carried the palette further — a soft blush pink with peach undertones and subtle prints that stayed within the same dusty rose and feminine palette, keeping the overall look cohesive without being rigid.

Osas Ighodaro posing in a champagne lace mermaid gown by Dorhann with dense beadwork and a blush pink gele, styled by Emmanuel Goodnews.

For #DiiademAmazing35, Osas Ighodaro arrived in a detailed champagne lace gown by Dorhann, featuring a sculptural bodice and a matching warm rose gold gele. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

The real conversation, though, was in the silhouettes. Guests arrived in everything from sculptural, structured gowns to more relaxed, fluid shapes, and the embellishment choices were bold across the board. Heavy sequins and flamboyant beadwork gave the champagne lace serious texture, and the styling details — dramatic sleeves, corseted bodices, considered accessories — made sure that the shared fabric felt like a starting point rather than a limitation. The theme was taken seriously, and the guest list delivered on every level.

See how the guests showed up below.

Osas Ighodaro

 

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A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Hilda Baci

 

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A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Mercy Eke

 

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A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Dede Ashiogwu

 

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A post shared by Ashiogwu Precious (@dede_ashiogwu)

Priscilla Mkambala

 

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A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Wumi Toriola

 

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A post shared by QUEEN LATEEFAH (@wumitoriola)

Tomike Adeoye

 

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A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Bisola Aiyeola

 

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A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

Dabota Lawson

 

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A post shared by The Queen of Queens (@dabotalawson)

 

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