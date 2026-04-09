5 Veekee James Looks That Show Why Osas Ighodaro Is the Ultimate Muse

If you aren’t obsessed with the Osas Ighodaro and Veekee James duo, are you even looking at your feed? Osas has been a primary muse for Veekee’s designs for quite some time, and every single time she steps out, it is a whole mood. While James is known for her mastery of the corset and architectural volume, Ighodaro provides the necessary physical canvas to carry these heavy, often complex structures without the garment overwhelming the wearer.

From London to Lagos, this duo provides all the inspiration needed to keep your Pinterest boards busy for the rest of the year.

See the five times we’ve spotted Osas wearing Veekee James below.

The London Premiere of “3 Cold Dishes”

Osas took a piece of home to London for her film premiere in a burnt orange sequin gown. The silver embroidery and green accents on the long sheer sleeves felt like a celebration of craftsmanship. The thigh-high slit and full train gave the look a presence that filled the room, especially when paired with a matching clutch and clear heels.

Veekee James’ 30th Birthday

For the designer’s 30th birthday in Lagos, the look was champagne gold and unapologetically architectural. Osas wore a champagne gold mermaid gown that sparkled with all-over crystal work. The sheer corset bodice and the dramatic ivory shell-shaped shoulder pieces made her look like royalty. It was an opulent moment that honoured the bond between the two women.

2025 AMVCA

The 2025 AMVCA appearance was an exercise in thematic literalism, drawing from “Mother Earth.” The gown used shades of green, brown, and grey outlined in golden-brown beads to mimic organic tree rings. Mushroom-like appliqués moved up the skirt, but the structural interest lay at the back, where a twig-like brace arched above the head to create a crown silhouette.

2024 AMVCA

In a caramel and black gown that read like a sculpture, Osas showed the power of a bold silhouette. Matte fabric was intersected by concentric black geometric stripes that followed the body’s curves before fanning out into a flared skirt. The neck was framed by looping black wire structures that rose around the shoulders, a stark contrast against the monochromatic backdrop.

Veekee James’ Wedding (#LoveUnbeaten24)

See more photos below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)