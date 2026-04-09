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5 Veekee James Looks That Show Why Osas Ighodaro Is the Ultimate Muse

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5 Veekee James Looks That Show Why Osas Ighodaro Is the Ultimate Muse

From the sculptural elegance of the AMVCA red carpet to high-profile international premieres, Osas Ighodaro has solidified her status as the primary muse for designer Veekee James. This style retrospective explores five of their most iconic fashion collaborations, featuring the viral “Mother Earth” gown and opulent custom asoebi.
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A collage of three iconic fashion looks worn by Osas Ighodaro designed by Veekee James, featuring the Mother Earth, 30th Birthday, and 3 Cold Dishes premiere outfits.

A collage of three iconic fashion looks worn by Osas Ighodaro designed by Veekee James, featuring the Mother Earth, 30th Birthday, and 3 Cold Dishes premiere outfits.

If you aren’t obsessed with the Osas Ighodaro and Veekee James duo, are you even looking at your feed? Osas has been a primary muse for Veekee’s designs for quite some time, and every single time she steps out, it is a whole mood. While James is known for her mastery of the corset and architectural volume, Ighodaro provides the necessary physical canvas to carry these heavy, often complex structures without the garment overwhelming the wearer.

From London to Lagos, this duo provides all the inspiration needed to keep your Pinterest boards busy for the rest of the year.

See the five times we’ve spotted Osas wearing Veekee James below.

The London Premiere of “3 Cold Dishes”

Osas took a piece of home to London for her film premiere in a burnt orange sequin gown. The silver embroidery and green accents on the long sheer sleeves felt like a celebration of craftsmanship. The thigh-high slit and full train gave the look a presence that filled the room, especially when paired with a matching clutch and clear heels.

Osas Ighodaro in a burnt orange sequin Veekee James gown with silver scrollwork and a thigh-high slit at the 3 Cold Dishes world premiere in London.

Osas Ighodaro in a burnt orange sequin Veekee James gown with silver scrollwork and a thigh-high slit at the 3 Cold Dishes world premiere in London. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

Veekee James’ 30th Birthday

For the designer’s 30th birthday in Lagos, the look was champagne gold and unapologetically architectural. Osas wore a champagne gold mermaid gown that sparkled with all-over crystal work. The sheer corset bodice and the dramatic ivory shell-shaped shoulder pieces made her look like royalty. It was an opulent moment that honoured the bond between the two women.

Osas Ighodaro wearing a champagne gold crystal-embellished mermaid gown with sculptural ivory shoulder pieces for Veekee James' 30th birthday soiree.

Osas Ighodaro wearing a champagne gold crystal-embellished mermaid gown with sculptural ivory shoulder pieces for Veekee James’ 30th birthday soiree. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

2025 AMVCA

The 2025 AMVCA appearance was an exercise in thematic literalism, drawing from “Mother Earth.” The gown used shades of green, brown, and grey outlined in golden-brown beads to mimic organic tree rings. Mushroom-like appliqués moved up the skirt, but the structural interest lay at the back, where a twig-like brace arched above the head to create a crown silhouette.

Osas Ighodaro at the 2025 AMVCA in a Mother Earth inspired Veekee James gown with twig-like head crown and mushroom embellishments.

Osas Ighodaro at the 2025 AMVCA in a Mother Earth inspired Veekee James gown with twig-like head crown and mushroom embellishments. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

2024 AMVCA

In a caramel and black gown that read like a sculpture, Osas showed the power of a bold silhouette. Matte fabric was intersected by concentric black geometric stripes that followed the body’s curves before fanning out into a flared skirt. The neck was framed by looping black wire structures that rose around the shoulders, a stark contrast against the monochromatic backdrop.

Osas Ighodaro at the 2024 AMVCA in a sculptural caramel and black geometric mermaid gown by Veekee James with a looping wire collar.

Osas Ighodaro at the 2024 AMVCA in a sculptural caramel and black geometric mermaid gown by Veekee James with a looping wire collar. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

Veekee James’ Wedding (#LoveUnbeaten24)

Attending the Atere-James wedding, Ighodaro wore a deep forest green draped gown featuring a cold-shoulder construction. The sweetheart neckline and midsection were weighted with gold beads and sequins, which followed the lines of the bodice to define the waist without the need for a belt. A beaded lace overlay with pearl work trailed into a side panel, paired with a low-styled headwrap and gold statement earrings.

Osas Ighodaro in a forest green draped Veekee James gown with gold beaded detailing and matching headwrap for the #LoveUnbeaten24 wedding in Lagos.

Osas Ighodaro in a forest green draped Veekee James gown with gold beaded detailing and matching headwrap for the #LoveUnbeaten24 wedding in Lagos. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

See more photos below

 

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A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

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A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

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A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

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A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

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