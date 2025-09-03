Connect with us

BN TV

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller “3 Cold Dishes” | Watch the Trailer

Co-produced by Osas Ighodaro, Burna Boy and his mum, Bose Ogulu, the film explores themes of revenge, survival, and sisterhood through the story of three women.
1 hour ago

1 hour ago

 on

The countdown to the premiere of “3 Cold Dishes” has officially begun with the release of its gripping trailer. The film, executive-produced by Burna Boy, his mum Bose Ogulu, and Osas Ighodaro, is set to premiere on October 3, 2025, at Indigo O2 in London, before heading to Lagos on November 6, 2025, with more African cities and Toronto also on the schedule.

Shot across Nigeria, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Mauritania, “3 Cold Dishes” follows the story of three women, bound by trauma, who reunite years later to serve justice in the coldest way possible.

The film features actors from Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, including Osas Ighodaro, Maud Guerard, Fat Toure, Wale Ojo, Bambadjan Bamba, Femi Jacob, Ruby Akubueze, Amelie Mbaye, Mentor Ba, Taiwo Adeyemi, Tomiwa Kukoyi, Greg Ojefua, Brutus Richards, Aldot Bossou, and Sourou Guovoke.

Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and written by Tomi Adesina, the project also features associate producers Martial Dansou, Nader Fakhry, Seun Okegbemiro, Bambadjan Bamba, Zzini Ekeh, Maxzy Saint, and Ly Hamet.

Watch the trailer below.

