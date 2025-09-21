Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs Star in Pan-African Thriller "3 Cold Dishes" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

BN TV Music

Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

Beauty BN TV

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

BN TV Relationships

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Communication After Conflict on Transparent Talk Show

BN TV Scoop

Watch Cardi B Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Iyanya & Fido Capture the Tensions of Love and Forgiveness in “Sorry”

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo & MOG Music Celebrate God’s Glory in New Song “None Like You Lord”

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Forgive and Forget Or Not? Gbemi & Toolz Discuss the Realities of Forgiveness on OffAir

BN TV

Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

Only Marlon Wayans could turn Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel into the kind of party we all wish we’d been at.
Jennifer Hudson said Marlon Wayans got freaky in the tunnel, and who are we to disagree?

The comedian and actor made his entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show with the kind of cheeky flair only he could pull off. Dressed sharp in a sleek black blazer, matching trousers, and polished shoes, Marlon didn’t just stroll through the tunnel—he turned it into his own stage.

With the audience singing a cheeky chant—“Marlon’s at the happy place, here at the J…”—he bopped to the beat, stopped mid-way, and broke into a dance that had the whole crowd roaring. The framed photos along the tunnel wall may have stayed still, but Marlon? He brought all the motion. By the time he got to the end, flashing that big grin and laughing into the camera, it was clear he wasn’t just walking into the studio; he was setting the tone for the whole show.

Now that’s how you make an entrance.

Watch his dance below

