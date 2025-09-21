Marlon Wayans Turned Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Into the Party Everyone Wants In On

Jennifer Hudson said Marlon Wayans got freaky in the tunnel, and who are we to disagree?

The comedian and actor made his entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show with the kind of cheeky flair only he could pull off. Dressed sharp in a sleek black blazer, matching trousers, and polished shoes, Marlon didn’t just stroll through the tunnel—he turned it into his own stage.

With the audience singing a cheeky chant—“Marlon’s at the happy place, here at the J…”—he bopped to the beat, stopped mid-way, and broke into a dance that had the whole crowd roaring. The framed photos along the tunnel wall may have stayed still, but Marlon? He brought all the motion. By the time he got to the end, flashing that big grin and laughing into the camera, it was clear he wasn’t just walking into the studio; he was setting the tone for the whole show.

Now that’s how you make an entrance.

Watch his dance below