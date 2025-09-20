Connect with us

Saskay's New Chapter: She's Now a Master's Student of Global Security in Brussels

Big News! Darey Art Alade Has Been Elected to the International Emmy Academy

Caring Africa Selected for Morgan Stanley Innovation Lab for Building Care Infrastructure Across Africa

Sasha P Wins $10,000 CANEX Prize for Her Creative Industry Pitch

Hilda Baci Begins Guinness World Record Attempt for the World's Largest Pot of Jollof Rice

South Sudanese Models Monica, Abeny & Akon Just Climbed Kilimanjaro and Made History

Footballer, Scientist, Fashion Girl: Michelle Alozie Is Living the Dream in Three Dimensions

Samuel Chinecherem Ezeh's 51-Metre Sleeves Earn Him a Guinness World Record

#BNMeetTheStar: Michael Ejoor Talks His Nollywood Journey & Becoming Inspector Onome in "To Kill A Monkey"

TikTok's "London Bus Aunty" Bemi Orojuogun Stars in Burberry's Back to the City Campaign

Saskay’s New Chapter: She’s Now a Master’s Student of Global Security in Brussels

Saskay is stepping into a new chapter as she starts a Master’s in Global Security and Strategy in Brussels School of Governance.
46 minutes ago

Photo Credit: Saskay/Instagram

Saskay is reminding us all that dreams delayed are not dreams denied. The Big Brother Naija star has revealed that she is now pursuing a Master’s degree in Global Security and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB).

In an emotional Instagram post, Saskay shared the long journey that led her here. She spoke of waiting five years for the right opportunity, moments of doubt when she almost gave up, and even enrolling in a course she wasn’t passionate about because she felt out of options. “There were times I cried myself to sleep because I wanted more and I just wanted to go to school,” she admitted.

Her breakthrough finally came this year—admission, a scholarship, and a successful visa process, all falling into place after what she described as divine timing. Saskay recalled how she went for Thanksgiving in church before she even received her admission letter, choosing to hold on to gratitude in advance. “I recently learned to give thanks even before my blessings arrived,” she wrote.

While she’s thrilled about this new chapter, Saskay was honest about the challenges too. Returning to international studies has felt overwhelming, and she confessed to already calling her sister in tears. Still, she described herself as “strapped in” and determined to rise to the challenge.

Her announcement was accompanied by photos that capture her academic journey so far—posing happily outside VUB’s gardens, attending lectures, standing in front of the Brussels School of Governance sign, and even joining classmates for a group picture outside the European Parliament.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tsakute Ladi Jonah (@officialsaskay)

