L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

As a testament to its commitment professional haircare sector, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, the professional division of global beauty conglomerate L’Oréal, recently hosted an exclusive launch event characterized by innovation, beauty, and expert knowledge. The focus of the evening was the reintroduction of their iconic Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil to the Nigerian market, now available in a newly introduced, more affordable 30ml format.

Anchored by the delectable Hawa Magaji, the immersive experience which was held at Civic Center, Victoria Island on March 27, 2025, brought together a dynamic mix of top-tier hair professionals, beauty influencers, and self-care enthusiasts, including Beauty Tukura, Saskay, Nicole Chikwe, Eki Ogunbor, Bola Montana, and Kiky Festsus amongst others, all eager to discover the multi-transformative benefits of this hair solution.

The moment guests crossed the threshold of the venue, they were immersed in a deliberately constructed ambiance that evoked a sense of the future and technological advancement, directly mirroring the cutting-edge science integral to the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil. The attendees, who graced the event in exquisite black and gold ensembles, collectively exuded the elegance and sophisticated style that are hallmarks of the L’Oréal Professionnel Paris brand.

The evening kicked off with an engaging presentation by a L’Oréal Professionnel Paris brand executive who reinforced the brand’s commitment to become a leader in hair repair solutions in the Nigerian market. Delving into the premium formulation of the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil, the presentation also revealed Nigeria as a booming market for the brand with a remarkable 56% growth in the last year.

The true star of the evening, the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil, promises ten iconic benefits:

Softness Resurfacing Shine Smoothness Nourishment A lightweight touch Detangling Manageability Conditioning Protection

This versatile oil serves as an ideal finishing touch to any haircare routine for all hairstyles, from relaxed and braids to natural hair, wigs, and weaves.

Guests were given an exclusive opportunity to experience the oil firsthand at interactive product testing stations, where they could feel the lightweight, non-greasy texture and witness its instant shine-enhancing effects.

Beyond product education, the event fostered meaningful networking opportunities, allowing hair professionals to exchange insights, discuss industry trends, and explore how L’Oréal Professionnel Paris continues to set a standard in professional hair repair solutions.

In conclusion to the event, each attendee received a luxurious gift bag featuring the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil, providing them with the opportunity to continue experiencing its transformative hair repair benefits beyond the evening.

For those interested in acquiring the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil, it can be found at designated partner salons, at Perfect Trust outlets, and online via JumiaNigeria, with delivery services accessible throughout Nigeria. To remain up-to-date with the brand’s latest news and offerings, please visit and engage with their social media platforms under the name Lorealpro on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

