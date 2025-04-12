From Passenger Princesses to Truck Queens: 5 Reasons Women Rule the Road

…and how Lafarge Africa is contributing to the nation’s progress.

In 1956, Chief Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti became the first Nigerian woman to drive a car, a powerful symbol of forward movement and breaking barriers.

Before her, driving was considered an exclusive preserve for men. Women sat gracefully in the passenger seat, relying on their husbands, fathers, or drivers to navigate the roads. The idea of a woman behind the wheel was almost unimaginable.

Fast-forward to today, women are not only driving their own cars, but they are also riding motorcycles, maneuvering tricycles, and—thanks to initiatives like Lafarge Africa’s Women on Wheels—commanding heavy-duty trucks. The shift from being mere passengers to taking control of the steering wheel has been a long journey, but one that is accelerating at full speed.

Here’s why women are proving to be better drivers, even when handling massive trucks:

1. Women Are More Cautious and Safety-Oriented

Studies have consistently shown that women take fewer risks on the road compared to men. Women trained through Lafarge Africa’s initiative adopt defensive driving techniques, making them less likely to be involved in accidents and ensuring greater road safety.

2. Better Vehicle Maintenance and Care

Women are often more meticulous when it comes to maintaining their vehicles. Female truck drivers trained under Lafarge Africa’s programme understand the importance of regular maintenance checks, leading to fewer breakdowns and longer vehicle lifespans.

3. Superior Fuel Efficiency

Reports from various logistics companies indicate that female truck drivers tend to have better fuel management skills. They drive more smoothly, avoid unnecessary acceleration, and optimize fuel consumption—qualities that benefit both employers and the environment.

4. Lower Accident Rates

Countries that have introduced female truck drivers into their logistics workforce have reported lower accident rates among them. Women’s ability to stay focused, follow road regulations, and avoid reckless driving contributes to a safer transportation industry.

5. Strong Decision-Making and Crisis Management

Women are known for their ability to remain calm under pressure. Whether handling unexpected road situations, navigating rugged terrains, or making split-second safety decisions, female drivers are proving to be just as capable—if not better—at managing crises on the road.

The journey from the first Nigerian woman behind the wheel to women taking charge of heavy-duty trucks has been progressive.

With initiatives like Women on Wheels, Lafarge Africa is not only putting more women in the driver’s seat but also proving that they bring unique strengths to the road, making transportation safer and more efficient for everyone.

