Inverroche Gin spotlights Nigeria’s female bartenders with the launch of BartendHer

Inverroche Gin has always stood for something beyond the liquid in the bottle. The premium craft Gin, founded by Lorna Scott and distributed in Nigeria under Pernod Ricard, was built on dedication, purpose, and a belief in backing communities that reflect those same values. On May 12th, 2026, that belief took its most direct form yet: the launch of BartendHer, a platform created specifically to give Nigeria’s female bartenders the visibility, recognition, and community they deserve.

The inaugural BartendHer event took place in Lekki, Lagos, bringing together female bartenders, industry leaders, and senior public figures for an afternoon built around craft and professional recognition. The Honourable Minister for Women Affairs attended, commending the initiative and reaffirming support for programmes that elevate women-led industries. Dr. Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director of Rainoil, Dr. Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Pioneer Mandate Secretary for the Women Secretariat FCTA, and the Honourable Commissioner for Youths, Lagos State, Mr. Bolaji Ogunlende, were also present, lending the occasion a weight that reflected how seriously this space is now being taken.

The afternoon opened with the bartenders themselves taking centre stage. Myad Omile, founder of The Thirsty Nerd and a seven-year industry veteran, spoke about the daily reality of having her expertise questioned before she had made a single drink. Rosemary Aliri of Rose Bar Events spoke about choosing professional excellence and perseverance in the face of workplace challenges. Happiness Cletus of The Bar Muse brought the ambition: female bartenders are relevant, strong, and ready to compete globally. BartendHer is a platform founded by Lara Rawa, spirits curator and long-time mentor to many of the women in that room, who has spent years building community around Nigeria’s cocktail and spirits scene. For Lara, the afternoon was not the end of anything. It was an entry point, and she made that clear by directing every bartender present to BartendHer.ng, where they can join the community and access upcoming mentorship programmes. Inverroche Gin created the conditions for that vision to take shape.

That deliberate commitment ran through every aspect of the afternoon. Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted with Inverroche Gin throughout, reinforcing the brand’s presence not as a logo on a backdrop but as the liquid at the heart of the experience. Ebere Aham, Market Lead for Inverroche Gin, addressed the bartenders directly: “People see the final drink. People don’t see the long hours. People don’t see the emotional intelligence, the work that goes into curating the final glass. Day after day, you’re true to your craft.” It was a statement that connected the bartenders in the room to the founding ethos of Inverroche Gin itself.

The afternoon closed with professional headshots for each of the female bartenders present. A practical gesture with real meaning. For women whose expertise is still being questioned in too many rooms, being photographed professionally and published is one more step toward being taken seriously.

BartendHer is now a platform at BartendHer.ng, where bartenders can register, join the community, and access mentorship. Inverroche Gin backed it from the beginning, before the numbers are in, when the commitment means the most.

#InverrocheNG #BartendHer. Drink Inverroche Responsibly. 18+

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