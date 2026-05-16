Fidson Champions Wellness at Chessmasters 2026

Fidson Healthcare Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, participated as a sponsor in ChessMasters 2026, Africa’s largest inter-school chess tournament, held on Saturday, 2 May 2026 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The annual event, which made its debut in 2025, brought together over 750 children from 150 schools across Lagos State, alongside coaches, parents, and other spectators, for a full-day celebration of youthful energy, critical thinking, and competitive chess playing.

Speaking at the event, the Corporate Services Manager of Fidson – Temitope Akindele explained the alignment of the ChessMasters Tournament with the organisation’s values of excellence, innovation and passion.

“For Fidson, this alignment is natural. Our support for this initiative is rooted in our commitment to child education and empowerment. We believe that the focus, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills developed over a chessboard are essential life skills for any child’s total well-being.” – Temitope Akindele.

Recognized as one of the tournament’s returning sponsors, Fidson was expressly acknowledged by ChessMasters co-founder, Caline Chagoury Moudaber, who noted that Fidson was among the brands that committed to the tournament before it had an established track record.

“They came in blind,” she said. “We are super grateful to them.”

Fidson’s presence at ChessMasters 2026 extended well beyond brand visibility. The Fidson Wellness Centre at the event was a beehive of activities carefully curated to give children and adults a memorable experience. With lively games that kept them engaged, and complimentary health checks for blood pressure, blood sugar and more, an atmosphere of energy, joy and wellness was created throughout the day – reinforcing Fidson’s reputation as a company that truly values life.

To bring alive the stress-management value proposition of one of Fidson’s flagship nutritional supplement — Astymin — the company deployed a stress-level assessment activity where responses from attendees to simple questions enabled Fidson’s team to have personalised conversations for healthier living. This innovative activation successfully positioned Astymin within the broader conversation of mental wellness and cognitive performance — values that resonate with chess players.

ChessMasters 2026 was organised by KEY Academy and Eko Hotels & Suites in partnership with the Nigerian Chess Federation. It was themed “Your Move” — an idea rooted in the belief that children who learn to think for themselves become adults who lead societies effectively.

ChessMasters co-founder and KEY Academy Founder, Damilola Okonkwo expressing her excitement about the success of the second edition of the tournament, saying the event didn’t just give children the opportunity to play chess and developing 21st century soft skills, they also had fun doing it.

“To see children come together here in Lagos City for an incredible world-class inter-school chess tournament that was just an idea two years ago is a thing of pride.” Damilola Okonkwo.

The tournament reached a thrilling conclusion with the Indian Language School emerging as the overall winner, clinching the ₦5 million grand prize from a total pool of ₦10 million. They were followed by Jareb Private School in second place and Dupeolu Childrenland School in third.

“Fidson congratulates the winners and celebrate their focus, strategic foresight, and the mental fortitude to stay composed under pressure. These are qualities we champion at Fidson, and they are qualities we want every Nigerian child to develop.” Temitope Akindele added.

ABOUT FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Fidson Healthcare Plc is Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company, committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Nigerians through the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality, affordable medicines and healthcare products. With a portfolio spanning prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, nutritional supplements, and consumer health brands, Fidson continues to set the standard for pharmaceutical excellence in Nigeria and across the African continent.

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