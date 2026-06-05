Dimma Umeh Celebrates Her Birthday in a Striking Pink Wanni Fuga Design

Can we all agree that pink is Dimma Umeh‘s colour? Because the evidence keeps piling up, and today’s birthday photoshoot is making the strongest case yet. Nigeria’s favourite beauty content creator and YouTuber is celebrating her birthday today, and she marked the occasion with a photoshoot that is very hard to scroll past. She captioned the photos: “CHIM DI MMA — My God is good. Another year around the sun. Another year of God’s goodness. Happy Birthday to me.”

The look is a Wanni Fuga creation, and it is doing a lot of the right things. A fitted sheer illusion bodice printed in abstract shades of red, burgundy, blue, and black is paired with a dramatic fuchsia-pink draped skirt that gathers and twists at the hips before cascading to the floor in long, fluid panels. The contrast between the structured, painterly top and the soft, sweeping skirt below is what makes the whole thing work so well. She kept the styling deliberately restrained with straight, centre-parted hair, a slim bracelet, and rings, letting the outfit carry the full weight of the moment. Photographer Aham Ibeleme captured it all beautifully.

And that makeup? Flawless, as always. We would bet our last naira she did it herself. Dimma, who built her platform on YouTube as ThatIgboChick before becoming one of Nigeria’s most recognised beauty and lifestyle voices, has been doing her own makeup for years, and today’s look is a reminder of exactly why her tutorials have racked up millions of views.

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