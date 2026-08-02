Same Lace, Different Styles! Iyabo & Priscilla Ojo’s Asoebi Looks Are So Beautiful

The easiest way to get mother-and-daughter asoebi wrong is to dress like twins. The easiest way to get it right is whatever Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo just did.

They showed up in the same crimson lace fabric, but that’s where the matching stopped. Each outfit was cut differently, styled differently, and carried differently, which is exactly why the pairing worked. It looked coordinated without feeling rehearsed.

Priscilla went with a halterneck corset top covered in linear beaded detailing and paired it with a wrapped skirt that draped softly across the side. The compact turban made the whole look feel younger and a little more contemporary, the kind of outfit that could easily become someone’s saved reference photo before the next wedding.

Iyabo’s version had a completely different attitude. The peplum blouse, the sculptural shoulder details, the keyhole neckline, the cape, and that magnificent multi-layered gélé all leaned into traditional glamour in the most confident way. Nothing about it felt understated, and it wasn’t trying to be.

The interesting part is that neither look overshadowed the other. You notice the fabric first, then the contrast in silhouette, then the way the accessories pull everything into the same visual family. It’s a reminder that coordinated dressing is usually more interesting when everyone involved still looks like themselves.

If you’ve been wondering how to wear the same lace fabric with your mother or daughter without looking like a copy-and-paste situation, this is probably the reference point.

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Photo Credit: Iyabo Ojo/Instagram