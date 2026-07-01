From Odunlade Adekola to Mercy Aigbe: Here’s Who’s Playing Who in The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives

If you spent years recommending Lola Shoneyin’s 2010 book “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” to everyone you know, it is time to check back in with the story. The novel is making its way to global cinemas this December, and EbonyLife Films has unveiled the full cast list.

Director Daniel Oriahi has assembled a wide, generational mix of Nollywood talent to inhabit the secretive world of Ibadan’s most infamous compound. The entire story hinges on the delicate, often hilarious balance of power between a wealthy, unlettered patriarch and the women managing his home.

Let’s look at exactly who is playing who so you can map out how these casting choices match the characters you pictured on the page.

Here is the inner circle:

Odunlade Adekola as Baba Segi: The ultimate patriarch. He is proud, loud, and entirely convinced he controls his household—though he is deeply vulnerable underneath it all.

He is proud, loud, and entirely convinced he controls his household—though he is deeply vulnerable underneath it all. Iyabo Ojo as Iya Segi: The first wife and the undisputed strategist. She is sharp, she commands authority, and she protects her space fiercely while hiding her own old wounds.

She is sharp, she commands authority, and she protects her space fiercely while hiding her own old wounds. Mercy Aigbe as Iya Tope: The peacemaker of the compound. Quiet, gentle, and highly observant, she sees a lot more than she lets on.

The peacemaker of the compound. Quiet, gentle, and highly observant, she sees a lot more than she lets on. Bimbo Ademoye as Iya Femi: The ambitious third wife. She is cunning, desperate to secure her position, and definitely not one to cross.

She is cunning, desperate to secure her position, and definitely not one to cross. Omowunmi Dada as Bolanle: The university-educated outsider. Her entry into the family as the fourth wife is the exact domino that starts to unspool the entire family legacy.

A dramatic compound needs an equally lively neighbourhood to keep things moving. The supporting lineup is a treasure trove of familiar faces:

Bimbo Manuel as Teacher: The trusted confidant who hears Baba Segi’s actual truths.

as Teacher: The trusted confidant who hears Baba Segi’s actual truths. Nkechi Blessing as Mrs Bakare: The community’s fiercely protective mother figure.

The community’s fiercely protective mother figure. Bisola Aiyeola as Yemisi: The local matchmaker who always has an ear to the ground.

Olarotimi Fakunle as Taju: The silent observer who knows the home’s real mechanics.

Constance Olatunde as Segi and Maleek of Ikorodu Bois as Akin: Stepping in as the family’s eldest daughter and dutiful son.

as Segi and of Ikorodu Bois as Akin: Stepping in as the family’s eldest daughter and dutiful son. Tina Mba and Blessing Nze : Playing the ruthless nurse and the messenger of truth respectively—two people you definitely want to watch closely.

and : Playing the ruthless nurse and the messenger of truth respectively—two people you definitely want to watch closely. Daniel Etim Effiong as Dr Idibia and Uzor Arukwe as Dr Ade: The medical professionals who act as the ultimate catalysts for the family’s big secrets.

as Dr Idibia and as Dr Ade: The medical professionals who act as the ultimate catalysts for the family’s big secrets. Kunle Remi as Tunde: The man behind a forbidden romance.

The man behind a forbidden romance. Mike Azu as The Butcher: A passionate lover nestled deep within the town’s gossip loops.

as The Butcher: A passionate lover nestled deep within the town’s gossip loops. Nancy Isime as Bisi: The local temptress.

Bolaji Ogunmola as Aunty Clara: The local madam.

Binta Ayo Mogaji as Grandma: The cruel matriarch who sets a lot of the traditional tone.

Between the brilliant source material and a cast list that spans every corner of the industry, our December cinema plans are completely sorted.