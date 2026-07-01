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Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon Style Moment Included a Bridal Kimono, an Obi Belt & a Nod to Kill Bill

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Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon Style Moment Included a Bridal Kimono, an Obi Belt & a Nod to Kill Bill

Naomi Osaka bypassed traditional tennis dress rules at Wimbledon 2026 in London for a custom, upcycled gown titled “Evolving Ceremony.” Designed by Tokyo’s Hana Yagi to honour Osaka’s Japanese heritage, the garment utilised vintage bridal textiles and drew inspiration from *Kill Bill*
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Naomi Osaka standing on a grass tennis court in an embroidered white kimono gown with wide sleeves.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka wearing the “Evolving Ceremony” walk-on gown designed by Hana Yagi.

Do you love white? Do you love when white can be stylish, sharp, and rich with cultural storytelling? Then Naomi Osaka’s opening week at Wimbledon 2026 is precisely what you should be looking at.

The All England Club in London is famous for its strict all-white dress code, leaving tennis players with minimal space to experiment. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion completely rewrote the playbook this year. Instead of arriving in standard sportswear, she stepped onto Court 3 for her first-round match against Elsa Jacquemot wearing a custom, floor-length, upcycled kimono-inspired gown titled “Evolving Ceremony”.

The ceremonial outerwear was created by Tokyo-based independent designer Hana Yagi, alongside curatorial director Marty Harper. Yagi specialises in reworking traditional bridalwear, and for this project, she constructed the garment from seven different textiles. The materials were upcycled from vintage Japanese kimonos and a traditional shiromuku (white Japanese bridal dress).

Full-length portrait of Naomi Osaka in a forest wearing a structured white obi belt and embroidered robe from Hana Yagi's Evolving Ceremony collection.

Full-length portrait of Naomi Osaka in a forest wearing a structured white obi belt and embroidered robe from Hana Yagi’s Evolving Ceremony collection.

The structural silhouette featured elongated, square furisode-style sleeves, a classic high neckline, a thick matching obi belt cinched at the waist with a decorative cord and a floor-grazing, semi-sheer layered tulle skirt.

The surface of the robe was hand-embroidered with pearl-white thread depicting cranes and cherry blossoms. To complete the styling, Osaka wore diamond and pearl jewellery from the Japanese luxury brand Mikimoto, alongside a traditional kanzashi floral hair ornament pinned into her sleek bun.

The creative concept behind the look drew directly from global pop culture. Osaka revealed that her unexpected visual reference was Lucy Liu’s character, O-Ren Ishii, from Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts film “Kill Bill.”

I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu’s character. She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing. It was like my interpretation of that while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan.

Side profile portrait of Naomi Osaka wearing a high-collared white ceremonial dress against a dark backdrop.

Profile portrait of professional tennis player Naomi Osaka highlighting the traditional silhouette of her custom collaborative wardrobe.

Because Grand Slam rules require players to transition from their walk-on outfits to match play in under sixty seconds, the entire garment was engineered with nine detachable layers.

Before starting play, Osaka unclasped the ceremonial layers to reveal a custom white Nike performance tennis dress underneath. The performance dress mirrored the Japanese design theme, using kirigami (the traditional art of paper cutting) to shape 3D cream floral motifs along the neckline, hip, and pleated hem.

The narrative continued into the second round on Wednesday. Following her initial win, Osaka secured a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Gasanova. For this match arrival, she modified the look, styling the traditional obi belt over a structured white Nike bomber jacket.

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Naomi Osaka walking on grass wearing a white layered tulle skirt, white Nike trainers, and carrying a blue Yonex bag.

Naomi Osaka arrives for her first-round match at Wimbledon 2026 in London showcasing the detachable layered gown.

Naomi Osaka holding a tennis racket on court at Wimbledon while wearing a custom white upcycled kimono gown.

Naomi Osaka holding a tennis racket on court at Wimbledon while wearing a custom white upcycled kimono gown.

Naomi Osaka holding out the wide sleeve of her embroidered white gown during an outdoor fashion shoot.

Naomi Osaka holding out the wide sleeve of her embroidered white gown during an outdoor fashion shoot.

Black and white close-up of the back of Naomi Osaka's head showing a kanzashi floral hair ornament and a Mikimoto pearl earring.

Detailed view of Naomi Osaka’s traditional Japanese hair styling and luxury jewelry for her 2026 London tournament appearance.

Naomi Osaka posing in a field wearing a white upcycled shiromuku bridal dress gown with a long tulle train.

An editorial portrait of Naomi Osaka showcasing the intricate Japanese design details of her custom Wimbledon attire.

 

Photo Credit: Naomi Osaka and WTA

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