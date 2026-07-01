Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon Style Moment Included a Bridal Kimono, an Obi Belt & a Nod to Kill Bill

Do you love white? Do you love when white can be stylish, sharp, and rich with cultural storytelling? Then Naomi Osaka’s opening week at Wimbledon 2026 is precisely what you should be looking at.

The All England Club in London is famous for its strict all-white dress code, leaving tennis players with minimal space to experiment. However, the four-time Grand Slam champion completely rewrote the playbook this year. Instead of arriving in standard sportswear, she stepped onto Court 3 for her first-round match against Elsa Jacquemot wearing a custom, floor-length, upcycled kimono-inspired gown titled “Evolving Ceremony”.

The ceremonial outerwear was created by Tokyo-based independent designer Hana Yagi, alongside curatorial director Marty Harper. Yagi specialises in reworking traditional bridalwear, and for this project, she constructed the garment from seven different textiles. The materials were upcycled from vintage Japanese kimonos and a traditional shiromuku (white Japanese bridal dress).

The structural silhouette featured elongated, square furisode-style sleeves, a classic high neckline, a thick matching obi belt cinched at the waist with a decorative cord and a floor-grazing, semi-sheer layered tulle skirt.

The surface of the robe was hand-embroidered with pearl-white thread depicting cranes and cherry blossoms. To complete the styling, Osaka wore diamond and pearl jewellery from the Japanese luxury brand Mikimoto, alongside a traditional kanzashi floral hair ornament pinned into her sleek bun.

The creative concept behind the look drew directly from global pop culture. Osaka revealed that her unexpected visual reference was Lucy Liu’s character, O-Ren Ishii, from Quentin Tarantino’s martial arts film “Kill Bill.”

I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu’s character. She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing. It was like my interpretation of that while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan.

Because Grand Slam rules require players to transition from their walk-on outfits to match play in under sixty seconds, the entire garment was engineered with nine detachable layers.

Before starting play, Osaka unclasped the ceremonial layers to reveal a custom white Nike performance tennis dress underneath. The performance dress mirrored the Japanese design theme, using kirigami (the traditional art of paper cutting) to shape 3D cream floral motifs along the neckline, hip, and pleated hem.

The narrative continued into the second round on Wednesday. Following her initial win, Osaka secured a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Gasanova. For this match arrival, she modified the look, styling the traditional obi belt over a structured white Nike bomber jacket.

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Photo Credit: Naomi Osaka and WTA