Tems, Asake, Olamide & More: 5 Flow with Korty Episodes You Need to Catch Up On

If you’ve spent any time watching the conventional celebrity interview, you’ll know how it usually goes: rehearsed answers, careful PR, and a conversation that stays firmly within the lines. Korty EO does something completely different. Eniola Olanrewaju, better known as Korty EO, is a 27-year-old Nigerian filmmaker, storyteller, and YouTuber whose series Flow with Korty trades the rigid studio format for something far more human. There are no hard-hitting gotcha questions and no pressure to perform. Instead, Korty creates the kind of warm, unhurried atmosphere that makes even the most guarded people forget they’re being filmed, and what comes out of those conversations is the kind of honesty you rarely get anywhere else.

She is part of a new generation of Nigerian creators changing what storytelling looks like, and with over 390,000 YouTube subscribers and several videos crossing the one million views mark, more people are discovering her work every day. Here are five Flow with Korty episodes worth catching up on.

Tony Elumelu: “I Got Rich by Luck”

Nobody expected Africa’s most celebrated business titan to sit down with a YouTuber and say the quiet part out loud. But that’s precisely what happened when Elumelu joined Korty in Abuja ahead of the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s 2026 cohort announcement. “I am here because of luck. At times, you don’t get successful because you are the best in class or because you are the fittest or most energetic. Sometimes, you need luck and I am a product of luck,” he said. He also reacted to hearing what Korty reportedly charges for interviews: “I am in the wrong profession.” The episode sparked one of the biggest business conversations on Nigerian social media this year and sent thousands straight to her channel.

Asake: The Homecoming

This one wasn’t just an interview, it was a document. When Asake returned to Nigeria after his time in California working on Lungu Boy, Korty filmed all of it, his reunion with his mother, the Eyo festival welcome, a visit to his alma mater the University of Ile-Ife, and a meeting with the Ooni of Ife.

Then they sat down and talked properly. Asake opened up about leaving home at 15 against his father’s wishes, his deep loyalty to Olamide (“even if I become the President of America, Baddo will always remain Baddo to me”), and his love for money because, as he put it, “it solves 80% of my problems.” Conducted largely in Yoruba, the episode is warm, funny, and surprisingly moving.

Tems: The Girl Who Was Always Angry

Before Tems was a Grammy winner and an Oscar nominee, she was, by her own account, a girl who spent most of her young years being angry at the world. The episode pulled back the curtain on a side of Tems her music hints at but rarely confirms, and when Korty asked about love, Tems said something that stopped viewers cold: she had never been in love. It was the kind of line that only comes out when someone feels safe enough to actually speak. Korty gave her that space, and Tems delivered.

Asa: Words of Wisdom in a Backyard

The episode opens with Asa saying “I don’t know what it feels like to be heartbroken,” and from that line alone, you know this one is going to be different. Asa talked about hunger being the thing that drove her before success arrived, about love with refreshing openness, and about not changing a single thing about her career if she could go back.

Wise throughout, the whole conversation feels like receiving advice from someone who has genuinely figured some things out.

Olamide: The Most Private Man in the Room

Getting Olamide to really talk is not something that happens often. So when he sat down with Korty and opened up about still getting nervous before going on stage, losing his parents, and finding that being too business-minded can limit creativity, it felt like a genuine event. He described himself in one word as “peaceful,” which surprised many.

Then came the food conversation, where it emerged that one of Nigeria’s most street-rooted artists now prefers broccoli, sea bass, and caviar over amala. The internet had thoughts. Korty, as ever, just let him talk.