The Kingdom Expands! Davido Announces New Album Oriadé

Fifteen years in, and Davido is still finding fresh ways to anchor our playlists and make us groove to the music.

The Afrobeats superstar has announced his sixth studio album, Oriadé, arriving on 31 July 2026, and from the title to the cinematic teaser he dropped on social media, everything about this announcement feels intentional. In the trailer, he shows up in an embroidered burgundy-and-black traditional outfit, throne behind him, crown nearby, captioning the whole thing: “The kingdom expands. Chosen long before the throne.” No further explanation needed, really.

The title carries real weight. Derived from the Yoruba words “ori” (destiny) and “adé” (crown), Oriadé translates to “the crowned head,” and for anyone who knows Davido’s background, it goes deeper than a creative choice. He is from the Adeleke family, a royal house in Ede, Osun State, and Oriade is among his own names. This album, then, is as much about lineage and identity as it is about music. “Over fifteen years ago, I decided to trust something I couldn’t fully explain. I just knew music was my destiny,” he told Billboard. “The biggest blessings often come from betting on yourself, even when the destination isn’t in sight yet.”

The lead single “I Know Who I Be,” featuring South African producers Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay, is already out and gives the first real taste of where this album is headed. Oriadé follows his 2025 album 5ive, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard World Albums chart and gave us the Omah Lay collaboration “With You,” one of the most-loved Afrobeats records of that year, alongside features from Chris Brown, Victoria Monét, Becky G, Shenseea, and YG Marley. This year alone, Davido has already made his Coachella debut, surprised the crowd with Adekunle Gold, and landed on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 soundtrack alongside Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado. Oriadé is the next chapter, and 31 July is the date to mark.