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BNXN & Asake Serve Pure Vibes in Smooth New Single “Eja Meja” | Watch the Visualiser

BNXN and Asake join forces on “Eja Meja”, a smooth Afrobeats collaboration accompanied by a mood-setting visualiser featuring sleek styling, vintage aesthetics, and an intimate dinner setting.
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BNXN wearing a white shirt with a colourful striped tie and dark sunglasses seated beside Asake in a brown polo shirt and white oval-framed glasses in the Eja Meja music visualiser.

Afrobeats stars BNXN and Asake feature in a scenes from their official Eja Meja music visualiser, showcasing moody dining aesthetics, dark sunglasses, and sleek styling.

When two of Afrobeats’ finest hook creators share a studio, you already know the result is going to be effortless magic. BNXN and Asake have officially linked up to drop their collaborative new single, “Eja Meja”, complete with a mood-setting visualiser that serves pure, understated coolness.

The track blends BNXN’s signature smooth, melodic delivery with Asake’s distinct energetic cadence. Teased just days before its official release, “Eja Meja” delivers the kind of warm, replayable rhythm that fits right into your favourite weekend playlist.

Accompanying the release is a sleek, cinematic visualiser. Set against moody lighting, stylish dinner spreads, and vintage car rides, the visuals capture the duo soaking in the vibe while surrounded by close friends. From retro-inspired sunglasses and sharp tailoring to Asake’s signature charismatic moves, the visualiser mirrors the song’s relaxed yet confident tone.

“Eja Meja” marks an exciting moment for fans who have long anticipated a full-length collaboration between the two chart-toppers.

Watch the official visualiser for “Eja Meja” below:

Watch belowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgz0enRY5LM&list=RDcgz0enRY5LM&start_radio=1

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