BNXN & Asake Serve Pure Vibes in Smooth New Single “Eja Meja” | Watch the Visualiser

When two of Afrobeats’ finest hook creators share a studio, you already know the result is going to be effortless magic. BNXN and Asake have officially linked up to drop their collaborative new single, “Eja Meja”, complete with a mood-setting visualiser that serves pure, understated coolness.

The track blends BNXN’s signature smooth, melodic delivery with Asake’s distinct energetic cadence. Teased just days before its official release, “Eja Meja” delivers the kind of warm, replayable rhythm that fits right into your favourite weekend playlist.

Accompanying the release is a sleek, cinematic visualiser. Set against moody lighting, stylish dinner spreads, and vintage car rides, the visuals capture the duo soaking in the vibe while surrounded by close friends. From retro-inspired sunglasses and sharp tailoring to Asake’s signature charismatic moves, the visualiser mirrors the song’s relaxed yet confident tone.

“Eja Meja” marks an exciting moment for fans who have long anticipated a full-length collaboration between the two chart-toppers.

Watch the official visualiser for “Eja Meja” below:

Watch belowhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgz0enRY5LM&list=RDcgz0enRY5LM&start_radio=1