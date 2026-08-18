Martell VS and Blue Swift Have a New Look and It’s Finally Here in Nigeria

For over 300 years, Martell has built a legacy around iconic smoothness, becoming part of some of the world’s most memorable moments. In Nigeria, Martell VS and Martell Blue Swift have been poured at celebrations, shared over conversations, spotted behind the bar at favourite restaurants and lounges, and chosen for everything from intimate dinners to milestone occasions. Now, two of Martell’s most recognised bottles have entered a new chapter, and their refreshed look has officially arrived in Nigeria.

While the liquid inside remains exactly the same, the bottles now carry a renewed visual identity that reflects Martell‘s evolving global direction. The redesign brings a fresh sense of presence to two variants many consumers already know and enjoy, while staying true to the qualities that have made them favourites.

For Martell VS, the refresh introduces a new look to a spirit that is Very Fine, Very Special Cognac, known for its shockingly smooth character. It is a familiar expression of the Martell legacy, bringing the brand’s over 300-year history into a more contemporary visual identity.

Martell Blue Swift, meanwhile, continues to stand apart with its distinctive character. Born in Cognac and finished in Bourbon barrels, Blue Swift delivers a shockingly smooth experience that has helped establish it as one of Martell’s most recognisable expressions. Its refreshed bottle brings that character to life with a renewed look designed for today’s premium lifestyle spaces.

It’s the kind of change you notice the moment either bottle arrives at your table. Familiar enough to recognise, yet fresh enough to feel like something new, the updated look gives both Martell VS and Blue Swift a more contemporary presence without changing the character, quality or iconic smoothness consumers have come to know.

The launch also comes at an important time for the Nigerian market. During the transition period, consumers will see both the previous bottles and the refreshed bottles on shelves and in outlets across the country. Both are genuine Martell products, but the new bottles represent the brand’s next chapter and the authentic design moving forward.

The refreshed bottles are arriving as part of a nationwide campaign spanning digital platforms, outdoor advertising, traditional media and creator collaborations, bringing the new look and the enduring qualities of Martell VS and Blue Swift to consumers wherever they discover the brand.

Whether you’re discovering Martell for the first time or returning to a familiar favourite, the experience remains the same, only now with a refreshed look that reflects where the brand is headed next. From the Very Fine, Very Special Cognac character of Martell VS to Blue Swift‘s Born in Cognac, Bourbon finish, shockingly smooth identity, both expressions continue to carry the legacy of iconic smoothness over 300 years.

Martell VS and Martell Blue Swift‘s new bottles are now available across Nigeria. Keep an eye out for creator content and Make it With Martell campaign moments as the relaunch continues nationwide.



About Pernod Ricard Nigeria



Established in 2012, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is a member of the Pernod Ricard Group, a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies.



Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Inverroche Gin, Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater Gin, Malibu liqueur, GH Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne.



Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive, and responsible culture of authentic conviviality.



About Martell

Founded in 1715 by Jean Martell, the House of Martell is the oldest of the great cognac houses and a symbol of audacity, mastery, and refinement. For over three centuries, Martell has celebrated those who dare to move differently, guided by curiosity, courage, and the pursuit of excellence. At the heart of the House stands The Swift, Martell’s timeless emblem of freedom, vision, and forward motion. It represents a spirit that never stands still, a commitment to rise above convention and redefine what refinement means in every era.

From the iconic Martell XO to the boundary-breaking Martell Blue Swift, every creation reflects a legacy of craftsmanship and an invitation to live boldly, purposefully, and with audacity. For more information, visit martell.com or follow @martellnigeria

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