Inside the Chivas Regal x Arsenal Champions League Final Watch Party

This energy was fully alive at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, when Chivas Regal opened its gates for an exclusive lifestyle watch party. The high-energy affair brought together an influential crowd from Nigeria’s entertainment, fashion, and media spaces.



Coming at the end of an unforgettable football calendar, the evening was curated as a major celebration of Arsenal’s historic season and the vibrant local fanbase that supported them every step of the way.



The heart of the experience was rooted in the “I Rise, We Rise” philosophy, a core belief that guides the Chivas x Arsenal partnership. The platform champions the idea that success is a team effort, built on the hustle, passion, and loyalty of a collective community. Arsenal’s triumphant season, ending a two-decade wait for the Premier League title, gave the Lagos audience the perfect reason to celebrate.



It was a moment for fans to reflect on years of dedication and to share in the pride of a historic victory lap.



A standout highlight for lifestyle enthusiasts was the introduction of the Chivas Regal 22-Year-Old expression. Brought out specifically to honor the 22 years of patience and belief before the club’s recent league title win, the premium blend added a deeply symbolic layer to the night.



The event kept guests connected to the game through interactive fan experiences. Attendees actively participated in Predict and Win competitions and enjoyed a Gift With Purchase initiative that rewarded consumers with exclusive Arsenal merchandise.



Adding a deeply personal element, a dedicated station allowed fans to write personal messages directly to their favorite Arsenal players, sending the passion and energy of Lagos straight to North London.



Drink Responsibly. 18+

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria



Established in 2012, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is a member of the Pernod Ricard Group, a worldwide leader in the spirits and champagne industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies.



Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne.



Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful,

inclusive, and responsible culture of authentic conviviality.



About Chivas Regal



Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands – Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship. As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.



At the heart of Chivas is a simple but powerful belief, success isn’t a personal journey but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign, “I Rise, We Rise”. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone – they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.



For more information, visit chivas.com or follow us @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #IRiseWeRise

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