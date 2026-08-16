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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Every Bit the Stylish Northerner in This Golden Babariga | See Photos

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Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Every Bit the Stylish Northerner in This Golden Babariga | See Photos

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu stepped out in a metallic golden three-piece Babariga by D29 Africa, styled with a snake-print Hula cap, dark aviator sunglasses, and polished black leather shoes.
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Full-length photo of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu standing in a three-piece gold Babariga robe, python-print cap, and black patent dress shoes next to a private jet.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu styled in traditional Northern Nigerian attire for BBNaija Season 11.

Do you know one thing about Ebuka ObiUchendu? He will keep you guessing on what look he will show up in on Sundays on the Big Brother Naija show. Sometimes he steps out in monochrome black and white. Two Sundays ago, it was a modern take on the Agbada with a white shirt, but guess what? The Agbada set was made from denim with a matching cap!

Guess what his look this evening is: it is a three-piece traditional Babariga set. See, let us tell you something, while we know that Ebuka is the host of the Big Brother Naija show, this evening he looks like a rich Northerner who is about to fly a private jet to go inspect his new oil wells. This fabric is giving rich, it is giving luxury, and it is giving cool glamour!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu posing with one hand touching his sunglasses, wearing a gold embroidered Babariga and patterned cap.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu captions his golden Northern traditional look “Zinariya” for Big Brother Naija.

We love that the colour is golden as well; talk about that rich vibe. He captioned the photos simply: “Zinariya” — which translates to “Gold” in Hausa.

Designed by D29 Africa, the metallic golden hue of the fabric takes centre stage. A Babariga is a grand, flowing three-piece robe historically worn across Northern Nigeria, consisting of the floor-length outer gown, an inner tunic, and matching trousers. Ebuka’s version features structured geometric tile embroidery along the chest panel and neckline, keeping the detailing sleek rather than overwhelming.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu adjusting the draped sleeve of his gold Babariga outfit in an aviation hangar.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu adjusts his gold D29 Africa outfit prior to hosting the Big Brother Naija Sunday eviction show.

If you are wondering how men can pull off a golden Babariga without looking over the top, the trick lies in balancing the polish with clean lines. Ebuka demonstrates that men can definitely wear gold traditional attire when the fabric texture has structure and the embroidery remains tonal.

Wide shot of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu walking forward in a flowing gold Babariga inside a private jet hangar.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brings Northern luxury fashion to the Big Brother Naija stage.

To dress like a stylish Northerner, styling a Babariga properly comes down to the details. Ebuka folds the heavy outer sleeves smoothly over his forearms, letting the floor-length drape fall naturally without pooling around the feet. He pairs the set with a tall, structured Hula in a brown-and-black snakeskin pattern, giving the classic Northern silhouette a modern twist. Dark-tinted aviator sunglasses, a minimal silver cuff bracelet, and polished black leather dress shoes finish off the entire presentation.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram 

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