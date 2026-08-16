Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Every Bit the Stylish Northerner in This Golden Babariga | See Photos

Do you know one thing about Ebuka Obi–Uchendu? He will keep you guessing on what look he will show up in on Sundays on the Big Brother Naija show. Sometimes he steps out in monochrome black and white. Two Sundays ago, it was a modern take on the Agbada with a white shirt, but guess what? The Agbada set was made from denim with a matching cap!

Guess what his look this evening is: it is a three-piece traditional Babariga set. See, let us tell you something, while we know that Ebuka is the host of the Big Brother Naija show, this evening he looks like a rich Northerner who is about to fly a private jet to go inspect his new oil wells. This fabric is giving rich, it is giving luxury, and it is giving cool glamour!

We love that the colour is golden as well; talk about that rich vibe. He captioned the photos simply: “Zinariya” — which translates to “Gold” in Hausa.

Designed by D29 Africa, the metallic golden hue of the fabric takes centre stage. A Babariga is a grand, flowing three-piece robe historically worn across Northern Nigeria, consisting of the floor-length outer gown, an inner tunic, and matching trousers. Ebuka’s version features structured geometric tile embroidery along the chest panel and neckline, keeping the detailing sleek rather than overwhelming.

If you are wondering how men can pull off a golden Babariga without looking over the top, the trick lies in balancing the polish with clean lines. Ebuka demonstrates that men can definitely wear gold traditional attire when the fabric texture has structure and the embroidery remains tonal.

To dress like a stylish Northerner, styling a Babariga properly comes down to the details. Ebuka folds the heavy outer sleeves smoothly over his forearms, letting the floor-length drape fall naturally without pooling around the feet. He pairs the set with a tall, structured Hula in a brown-and-black snakeskin pattern, giving the classic Northern silhouette a modern twist. Dark-tinted aviator sunglasses, a minimal silver cuff bracelet, and polished black leather dress shoes finish off the entire presentation.

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Photo Credit: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu/Instagram